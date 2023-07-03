Taylor Swift’s fans can’t believe her response to video of her running offstage after malfunction

Taylor Swift’s reaction to her recent stage mishap has become an instant meme.

The “Lavender Haze” singer, 33, had to sprint off stage after an apparent technical malfunction during her June 30 Eras Tour stop in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Taylor Swift performing June 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

As the pop star wrapped up her 2017 song “Look What You Made Me Do,” she appeared to be waiting for a section of the stage to lower her down.

However, when the floor didn’t move, she sprinted offstage instead, rushing past her background dancers — likely so she wouldn't be late for a quick outfit change.

A TikTok video of the singer dashing off stage quickly went viral, and Swift herself dropped into the comments to poke fun at the apparent mishap.

“Still swift af boi,” she wrote.

Swift commented on the viral video of her stage mishap. TikTok

Her playful comment instantly became a piece of Eras Tour lore.

“still swift af boi that’s gonna be my new favorite thing to say,” one person tweeted.

“I need “still swift af boi” tattooed to my forehead,” another fan commented on TikTok.

“I AM DECEASED … ‘still swift af boi’ THIS IS WHY I LOVE HER,” another fan tweeted.

“going to put “still swift af boi” as my bio on all my socials now,” yet another fan wrote on Twitter.

Swift’s comment also inspired some followers to get creative.

“Brb. Making a ‘Still Swift AF boi’ friendship bracelet,” one person commented on TikTok, referencing the tradition of making and trading beaded friendship bracelets at Eras Tour shows.

Several fans shared photos of their homemade merch on Twitter.

Others praised Swift for taking her apparent stage mishap in stride.

“I love how @Taylor Swift owns everything, good or bad,” one person commented on TikTok. “So real.”

Swift’s quick thinking and humor have helped her navigate a few mishaps during her Eras Tour — including the time she inhaled an insect on stage during a show in Chicago last month.

“Is there any chance that none of you saw that?” she joked to the crowd. “It’s fine, it’s all … I’ve swallowed it.”

She also assured fans she was “gooooood” after injuring her hand backstage in April.

“I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely — tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change — braced my fall with my palm,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded.”