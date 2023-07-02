Taylor Swift sprints off stage at Cincinnati concert after apparent stage malfunction

Taylor Swift had to react quick after an apparent stage malfunction at a recent stop on her Eras Tour.

Swift seemed to experience difficulty with the stage during her first show at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 30. As she wrapped up her “Reputation” era with the song “Look What You Made Me Do,” the singer hit the mark on the stage where she had been lowered and raised several times throughout the night as she transitioned from era to era.

However, eagle-eyed fans were able to capture Swift’s reaction to what appeared to be a malfunction with the stage. The 33-year-old stood in place for several seconds without the stage moving, even stomping her foot once to signal the issue.

But as the saying goes, the show must go on.

Swift sprinted towards a door at the back of the stage, running past her dancers, in order to complete her outfit change before the start of the “Speak Now” section of the evening. For her performance of "Enchanted," Swift changed out of her snake-patterned bodysuit into an elaborate ballgown.

In some videos shared by fans on social media, the stage appears to lower seconds after the singer runs off.

The “Karma” singer responded to the viral moment on TikTok. In the comment section of a video from the concert, Swift joked, "still swift af boi."

Taylor Swift's response to her viral run off stage. TikTok

The rest of the show went off with a hitch, aside from a small wardrobe malfunction during "Lavender Haze" when her purple jacket got caught on her matching sequin dress. Swift was able to solve the problem herself, subtly yanking her arm to free the fabric from her dress.

Though there have been dozens of stops so far on Swift's Eras Tour, not every show has gone completely smoothly. On social media, fans have dubbed some of these incidents, including the time she accidentally swallowed a bug on stage, part of the "Errors Tour."

Earlier in June during one of her Chicago dates, Swift faced the wrath of nature when she inhaled an insect. In video captured from the show, Swift apologized to fans for the interruption as she continued to cough and choke on the bug.

“It’s totally fine, it’s just stupid,” Swift said, joking that the bug was “delicious” before adding, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that? It’s fine, it’s all … I’ve swallowed it.”

In May, the singer made a slight lyric change during her performance of “Bad Blood” when she defended a fan in the crowd. At one of her shows in Philadelphia, the security at the venue was giving a fan on the floor trouble. Swift expertly managed to call out the security member, saying, “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” as if it was part of the song.

After wrapping up her shows in Houston, Texas in April, Swift revealed that she had gotten injured backstage but was all “gooooood” after the incident.

She addressed the injury — which was visible in photos from the show — on Instagram, writing to fans, “PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely — tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change — braced my fall with my palm.”