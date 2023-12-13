Can you pass this Harvard University quiz on Taylor Swift?

Recently dubbed Time magazine's Person of the Year, there is no doubt that Taylor Swift has become a global cultural phenomenon.

The "1989" singer, who first emerged on the scene in 2006, has continued to make a significant cultural impact over the years, with 2023 only helping to cement her status as a global icon.

Among Swift's growing list of accolades, the Grammy Award winner is a philanthropist, donating generously towards hunger relief and food insecurity and she's supported local state economies through her sold-out "Eras Tour."

The 33-year-old has also shown political influence on numerous occasions, with one of the latest being on September 2023, when she notably encouraged her 272 million Instagram followers at the time to register to vote in a lengthy post.

Subsequently, nearly 65,000 people registered to vote on the non-profit, nonpartisan website Vote.org, which surged within a couple of days after she recommended it to fans, according to NBC News.

Now the record-breaking artist is making her way to Harvard. The singer will be the subject of a new undergraduate class called "Taylor Swift and Her World," which will launch in spring 2024.

Taught by Harvard English professor, Stephanie Burt, the class aims to teach students about the American songstress' catalog of music and how it connects to historic pieces of literature.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on Nov. 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

TODAY.com spoke with Burt, 52, to find out what the class has to offer.

We're also putting your Taylor Swift knowledge to the test with a specially crafted 13-question quiz by the professor to see if your Swiftie skills are up to par with Harvard's standards.

Here’s your first question to test the waters. In the words of Swift's 2017 "Reputation" track, "are you ready for it?":

What is Swift referring to in her 'Red' album track when she sings the lyrics, 'reminds you of innocence and smells like me?'

Continuing reading for more questions on Swift and to learn the answers to see if you're truly a Swiftie.

What will students learn in the Harvard Taylor Swift course?

Harvard University's “Taylor Swift and Her World" is offered as a traditional three credit course. Though most three credit courses at the university enrolls an average of 12 students per class, the Swift-inspired seminar has soared to over 300 students attempting to sign up, Burt says.

The spring course will not only aim to educate Harvard students on literary artists such as James Weldon Johnson and Willa Cather and compare their works to Swift's, but it will also assess how these literary traditions have influenced modern pop, folk and country music.

What newly released 'From the Vault' track begins with a heartbeat (or something that sounds like a heartbeat)?

The professor says that the class will be reading from one of her favorite contemporary poets, Laura Kasischke, who she says "writes about a lot of the same things that Taylor's songs are about."

Swift's work will also be compared to "200-year-old" literary works like William Wordsworth's 1807 poem “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud.”

Burt says the class will also evaluate Taylor's 2020 "Folklore" track, "The Lakes," and look at how it relates to Wordsworth's themes of "loss and regret."

She goes on to draw similarities between the two artists, highlighting what she says is Swift's reference of Wordsworth in her song "The Lakes," with lyrics that read, "I’ve come too far to watch some namedropping sleaze / Tell me what are my words worth."

Burt continues, "It turns out that Wordsworth writes about the limits of childhood nostalgia," and also reflects on "bad choices earlier in his life," within his work. The professor says Swift tells a similar heartfelt story of remorse in her 2010 track, "Back to December."

Thought you were "Out of the Woods"? You thought wrong! Here's some more food for thought:

Who lived at Dove Cottage, died at Rydal Mount, and partly inspired the bonus track on 'Folklore'?

How will students be graded?

Given that the course will launch in the spring, Professor Burt is still designing some of the assignments that her students will have to complete based around the chart-topping artist.

"In all of my undergraduate courses, students do have to write essays that make a clear argument using coherently framed evidence," she says.

Taylor Swift participates in a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Seth Wenig / AP

In addition to the assigned essays they will have to write, students will get the chance to explore other creative assignments "depending on their interests," says Burt. "It might be songwriting, fiction writing or even poetry," she adds.

She also toys with the idea of having students "put together playlists" or "writing a one act play."

However, the Harvard professor does makes one thing clear, "you can’t show up for this course and not write about Taylor." On the other hand, she says, students can’t show up for her class and only write about Swift.

"You do have to write about James Weldon Johnson or Tracy Thorn or Willa Cather," in connection to Taylor, she explains.

Before you start asking, "Are we in the clear yet?," here's another question for you:

Which double platinum Taylor Swift single begins with a repeated five-note banjo riff?

What are the takeaways from the class?

In taking the course, Professor Burt hopes students will walk away with three valuable lessons. One of those important lessons is an appreciation for artistry within Swift's music, she says.

The second is an interest in non-song writing artists. "I want them to show up being Taylor Swift fans and leave being Taylor Swift fans," but also "Willa Cather and William Wordsworth fans," she explains.

The third is an understanding of how "literature and culture work and change over time," says Burt.

The professor wants students to know what makes art both compelling and effective, but most importantly, "how they're put together."

A young fan exchanges friendship bracelets with Taylor Swift as she performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on Nov. 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Getty Images

She also recognizes the privilege that comes with being able to teach a course centered on Taylor Swift at Harvard.

Burt says, "I am a white person at a historically white institution teaching a pretty white artist."

"I think it’s important to notice the operation of white privilege in these kinds of spaces," she adds.

You may be asking, "Is it Over Now?," but we've got another question for you:

Which surprise song, performed on piano, made it into the "Eras Tour" movie?

Will Swift make an appearance in class?

As a huge Swiftie herself, Burt, a proud Gen-Xer, became a fan of the global sensation's ability to write “lyrically compelling songs.”

One memorable song in particular that ignited her admiration for Swift was her 2008 "Fearless" track, "You Belong With Me."

However, what turned her into a devoted fan was Swift's 2020 Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana," in which she witnessed the star's work ethic that got her to where she is today.

As for a potential Swift appearance at the Harvard University campus, Burt thinks it's pretty unlikely. She has, however, tagged the singer on X, formerly known as Twitter, in hopes of grabbing her attention.

"Obviously, we would love to see her. I assume that she’s rather busy and that she has other things that she’d like to do with her time than meet us," says Burt.

"But if she’d like to pop in, I would love that," she adds.

Even though Swift's appearance in class may be in the students (and professor's) "Wildest Dreams," it's not necessarily impossible. In 2022, Swift spoke at New York University's commencement after she received an honorary doctorate degree from the institution.

So in the words of Swift's 2012 track "Starlight," “Don’t you dream impossible things?”

Here are your final questions. Let's find out if you're a Harvard certified Swiftie and feel free to post your scores online.