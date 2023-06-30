Taylor Swift has gifted Swifties with a snippet of “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” ahead of the release of her album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

The hit breakup song can be heard in the latest trailer for Season Two of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” which premieres on July 14.

Swifties will soon be able to hear the entire reimagined version of the 2010 ballad when Swift releases the full song and the other 21 tracks from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on July 7.

The 33-year-old singer first announced the arrival of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” the third LP in her series of re-recorded albums following “Fearless” and “Red,” during one of Eras Tour concerts in May.

She revealed the cover and release date to a thunderous Nashville crowd.

“I think rather than me speaking about it. I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention to the big screens…” she told her fans as the ethereal lavender cover appeared.

After the concert, she tweeted, “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk,” referencing a date mentioned in her song “Last Kiss.”

She continued, “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

On June 5, she shared the full track list for the album, confirming that Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams will be featured on two “vault” tracks titled “Electric Touch” and “Castles Crumbling.”

For the past two years, Swift has been busy recording updated versions of her pre-2019 albums, which were all originally released on the Big Machine Records label.

The singer-songwriter switched to Republic Records in 2018 and her catalog was later purchased by music executive Scooter Braun, preventing her from owning her songs.

So she decided to record new versions of her past albums to reclaim her music.

“I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this,” she tweeted on May 5. “Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be.”