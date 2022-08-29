Taylor Swift announces a new album during VMAs acceptance speech

Taylor Swift made a major announcement while collecting the final award at tonight's Video Music Awards on MTV.

While accepting the award for video of the year for "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," the singer revealed more music was on the way.

"I had made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on October 21," the singer, wearing a sparkling Oscar de la Renta dress, said.

Swift then promised that more details would be available at midnight following the awards show broadcast.

As Swift said, further details emerged — including the album's name, "Midnights."

This marks Swift's first new album since her two surprise albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore," dropped on two dates in 2020 without prior warning. She also released a song, "Carolina," to accompany the 2022 movie "Where the Crawdads Sing."

In 2021, she released a re-recorded version of her 2021 album "Red," which contained unreleased music from the vault and extended versions of famous songs, like "All Too Well." The re-recording followed a public spat with her former label, Big Machine, and executive Scooter Braun. Her intention is to record her earlier works so she can own the masters.

“I'm so proud of what we made and I know that ... we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that,” she said in her speech.

Swift also recognized a milestone moment for the Video of the Year category.

"I’m so heartened by the fact that for the first time in VMA history, four of the directors nominated in the Video of the Year category are women," she said.

Swift also collected the award for Best Longform Video and Best Editing, both for "All Too Well."