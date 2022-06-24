Taylor Swift releases new song for upcoming 'Where The Crawdads Sing' film

Taylor Swift has “Carolina” on our minds.

After a week filled with hints and teases, the singer debuted the midnight release of the single, which is used as a theme for the upcoming film “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Swift devotees predicted the drop on Tuesday after much sleuthing of a series of posts shared by the movie's official Instagram page. Shared alongside a series of images were captions for the posts which featured a single letter that was stylized. Added up together, the single letters spelled out “Carolina This Thursday.” Later on Thursday, the singer confirmed the dop with an image shared on her Instagram Story.

In a post late Thursday night as the song dropped, she shared a video with scenes from the film.

"About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally," Swift wrote. "The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness… and the world’s betrayal of it."

She added that she'd written the song "alone in the middle of the night" and she'd worked with Aaron Dessner to make it sound " authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place."

According to Variety, “Carolina” was recorded by Swift in one take. The song also only utilized instruments that were available before 1953, in which the first part of “Where the Crawdads Sing” takes place.

“She read this book and loved it so much, and then she heard we were making a movie (during the period) she was making her ‘Folklore’ album,” Reese Witherspoon, who executive produced the project, said in a round table according to Variety. “Then she wrote a song with that whole ‘Folklore’ team, which was so haunting and magical and beautiful.”

“Carolina” is Swift’s first originally written song released in two years. In 2020, she released her surprise album “Evermore” to critical acclaim. The singer has recently focused on releasing re-recordings and yet-to-be-heard bonus tracks from her catalog of previous albums.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is set to debut in theaters on July 15.