Taylor Swift’s Instagram posts have Swifties believing they’re big ‘1989 (TV)’ Easter eggs

Swifties are known to keep watchful eyes on clues from Taylor Swift that may hint at any tricks or surprises up her sleeve — and they think they've found a big one.

Two theories circulating online claim that Swift's posts this week on her Instagram story — shared just before the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on Oct. 27 — are hinting at surprise music coming from album.

Let's break it all down.

What did Swift post on her Instagram story?

Swift posted three photos to her story that included handwritten notes. The first, shared Oct. 24, said the following in black pen:

"Let's fast forward to

300 takeout coffees later

I see your profile and your smile on

unsuspecting waiters"

The second post, shared Oct. 25, said the following in alternating colors:

"Aquamarine

Moonlit swimming pool

what if

All I need is you"

The third post, shared Oct. 26, said the following:

"I broke my own heart

Cause you were too polite

to do it."

Theory No. 1: Possible bonus tracks

Before we explain, it's important to note the alternating colors of each line in the second post: "Aquamarine" and "what if" were seemingly written in blue glitter gel pen while the other two are in black. This key to the fan theories.

Swift has previously said she organizes her songs into three separate categories mentally: "Fountain Pen," "Quill Pen" or "Glitter Gel Pen." According to Billboard, she explained in 2022 at the Nashville Songwriter Awards that she came up with the categories "based on what writing tool I imagine having in my hand when I scribbled it down, figuratively."

In October 2022, Swift worked with Apple to release three playlists she'd curated of her own music based on which pen category she believed they belonged in.

"Most of my lyrics are 'Fountain Pen' lyrics," Swift said in a statement with Apple at the time. "They're modern personal stories, written like poetry, about those moments you remember all too well where you can see, hear, and feel everything in screaming detail."

"Glitter Gel Pen songs have lyrics that make you want to dance, sing and toss glitter around the room," Swift continued. "They remind you not to take yourself too seriously, which is something we all need to hear these days.

Quill Pen songs are songs with lyrics that make you feel all old fashioned, like you're a 19th century poet crafting your next sonnet by candlelight."

Now back to the current fan theories. An X user named Rachel, aka @Like_AFolkSong, noted that the phrases in the Oct. 25 post are written in at least two different pens and it may be an Easter egg announcement of additional tracks on "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

In each re-recording of Swift's albums, she has updated the album art and included songs "from the vault," aka songs that didn't make the original album.

The other two posts from Oct. 24 and Oct. 26 could be lyrics, either from these supposed surprise tracks or from the five vault tracks Swift already revealed.

Theory No. 2: Possible bonus tracks *with guest artists*

TikToker @Aubriedl said in a now viral video that she believes each line is written in the handwriting of a musician who will appear in the alleged additional tracks.

"Each one of these is written in the handwriting of the person that’s featured on the song," she said, noting the distinctive clover above the letter "I" in "Aquamarine."

So who could the guest artists be? Well, @Aubriedl theorized "what if" is Harry Styles based on the handwriting and "Moonlit swimming pool" is Kendrick Lamar.

TODAY.com hasn't been able to confirm these theories with Swift, Styles or Lamar's teams. But we sure are here for the fun.