An excused absence for a Taylor Swift concert? In your 'Wildest Dreams,' Tampa superintendent says

Taylor Swift kicked off a three-night stop in Tampa, Florida on April 13 amid her Eras Tour. But for students who hoped to miss class Friday, Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis had a simple message: You need to calm down.

Davis issued a statement clarifying that the Taylor Swift concert would not be considered an excused absence in the Tampa district, using references to Swift's discography to lessen the blow. He also shared the announcement in a video, set to the tune of "Mastermind."

"It's me, hi ... Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis," reads a post from the district's Twitter account.

“Attention students, there’s a 'Delicate' situation we must discuss. 'Are you Ready For It?'” Davis said in the video.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Raymond James Stadium on April 14 in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones/TAS23 / Getty Images for for TAS Rights

"In my 'Wildest Dreams' I never thought I'd be sending a communication saying this, however, 'This Is Me Trying' to be the best superintendent I can be without creating any 'Bad Blood' between myself and our amazing students," he said, before delivering the bad news.

"Students, 'You Need to Calm Down.' Under no circumstances will Friday be an excused absence because you were having an 'Enchanted' evening under the 'Starlight' at Raymond James Stadium," he continued.

During the Eras Tour, Swift performed for three hours, running through a set list of more than 40 songs, spanning her 10-album discography. The Tampa concerts featured two opening acts and started at 6:30 p.m.

Davis acknowledged that the news might be upsetting — so he decided to use song titles from Swift's hit albums, "Midnights" and "Reputation."

"I understand I am the 'Anti-Hero' here, and 'Call It What You Want,' but 'You're On Your Own, Kid' if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction," he said.

"You know 'All Too Well' you 'Should've Said No' to attending a Thursday night concert," he continued.

The concerts occurred in the middle of the district's fourth quarter, and Davis warned that if students missed a lesson, they may not be able to "Shake It Off." According to the district's calendar, the last day of school is May 26.

"Your report card could be 'Treacherous' because you refused to 'Stay, Stay, Stay' in class," he said.

"I hope there is not a 'Blank Space' in your seat on Friday morning … 'You Belong With Me,' 'ME!,' in school. Please don't make me see 'Red' with your absence," he said, before signing off with, "'Forever and Always,' Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis."

The Hillsborough School District is in the top 10 of the largest school districts in the U.S., and Davis has served as superintendent since March 2020.

Davis’ media director Tanya Arja told the Tampa Bay Times that Davis is a fan of Swift and that the post was intended to encourage attendance while joining in on the excitement surrounding the singer's stint in Tampa.

“Of course he wants kids in class,” Arja told the outlet. “But this is a fun thing. He knows it’s a big thing going on in Tampa this week. It’s just a fun little thing we did.”

One Texas mom also channeled her inner Swiftie to pen a clever note explaining why her daughter won't be at school April 24.

Karen Vladeck's email, filled with references to Swift's songs, went viral, and the teacher thought it was "hilarious."

Vladeck told TODAY.com that she opted for the creative approach as it marked the first time that her first-grade daughter would be pulled out of school for something “fun,” instead of for a sick day.

The mother and daughter will see Swift on her stop in Houston next weekend.