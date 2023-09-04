Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has died at age 56

Steve Harwell, the founding lead singer of the rock band Smash Mouth, has died after struggling with various health issues. He was 56.

His representative, Robert Hayes, confirmed to NBC News that he passed away peacefully Sept. 4 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho.

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle," Hayes' statement said in part. "Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. ... Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.