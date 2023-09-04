Steve Harwell, former lead singer of the rock band Smash Mouth, is reportedly in hospice care after experiencing health issues.

“Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time,” the band's manager, Robert Hayes, said in a statement provided to The Washington Post. “We would hope people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Harwell, 56, is in the final stages of liver failure, Hayes told the Post, and is being cared for at his home by his fiancée.

TODAY.com has reached out to Harwell's representatives for comment. TMZ first reported the news.

Steven Harwell of Smash Mouth performs at the WCBS FM Shannon In The Morning Summer Blastoff May 25, 2018 in NYC. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

In October 2021, Harwell announced that he was retiring from Smash Mouth after he appeared disoriented at Smash Mouth concert in New York state. He was seen slurring his words and cursing at the audience during the show.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” Harwell said in a statement to People magazine at the time. “To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

Harwell's rep told People that Harwell had been dealing with "long-term medical issues" for eight years and was working to overcome his ailments.

Steve Harwell, Paul De Lisle, Greg Camp, and Kevin Coleman of Smash Mouth take a picture together in Chicago, Illinois, on August 30, 1997. Paul Natkin / Getty Images

Days before he announced his retirement, Harwell said he was taking a break from Smash Mouth to address his heart health issues. His rep for the band told People he was diagnosed in 2016 with cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it hard for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, according to the American Heart Association.

Formed in 1994, Smash Mouth is known for its hit songs like “All Star” and “I’m a Believer,” which were featured on the soundtrack of the 2001 film “Shrek.”