Shania Twain says a dinner with Oprah Winfrey ‘went sour’ after religion came up

Shania Twain is opening up about a dream dinner with media mogul Oprah Winfrey that quickly "went sour" once the pair began talking about religion.

"I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey,” the country music superstar, 57, said during a recent interview on the "Table Manners" podcast with host Jessie Ware and her mom, Lennie.

The dinner took place at a restaurant, said Twain, who described Winfrey as "such a smart lady."

Country music superstar Shania Twain opened up about a dinner she shared with media icon Oprah Winfrey that "went sour" when the topic of religion came up. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour," the "You're Still the One" singer recalled. "So, I said, 'Let’s stop talking about religion!'"

Winfrey, 68, is "quite religious," said Twain, who described herself as someone who isn't "dedicated" to any one religion. "I’m much more of a spiritual person," she said. "I would say I’m a seeker."

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer was seemingly game to discuss religion with Winfrey, even if it meant the two might disagree. But she quickly learned that such a conversation wasn't possible.

"There was no room for debate, and I like to debate," she explained. "Canadians like to debate everything. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s time to change the subject.'"

Twain ended up coming away from the dinner with new insights into an old adage. "Everyone always says never talk about politics or religion," she said.

TODAY has reached out to Winfrey's rep regarding Twain's comments.

Just last week, Twain, who is the subject of the recent Netflix documentary "Not Just A Girl, released a video for "Waking Up Dreaming," her first new single in five years.

In the fun video, the Grammy winner travels back in time to don a few wild 1980s-era costumes while dancing around with a group of friends. She sports pink sequined pants, a curly pink wig and huge fake eyelashes in some scenes, while in others she wears a pink animal-print dress, pink boots and a wild blond wig. And that's just the start.

The song's upbeat lyrics also find the Canadian hitmaker having a ball.

“So let’s start waking up dreaming/ And dress up crazy like superstars/ There ain’t no shaking this feeling/ Tonight we’re making our way to Mars,” she sings.