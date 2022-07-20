New documentary looks back on Shania Twain’s impressive career — watch the preview

Fans of Shania Twain are in for a treat when “Not Just a Girl,” Netflix's new career-spanning documentary about the country music superstar, premieres July 26.

On Wednesday, TODAY shared an exclusive preview from the doc — and it's packed full of celebrities, including Lionel Richie, Kelsea Ballerini, Bo Derek, Diplo, Orville Peck and Avril Lavigne, breaking down Twain's impact on the music industry and popular culture.

After growing up poor in Timmins, Ontario, Twain shot to stardom in 1995 with her second studio album, "The Woman in Me," which sold more than 20 million copies.

But that was only the beginning for the five-time Grammy winner, whose follow-up album, "Come On Over," sold twice as many copies to become the biggest-selling studio album by a solo female artist in any genre thanks to its 12 hit singles, including “You’re Still the One," “From This Moment On," “That Don’t Impress Me Much" and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

Twain earned the nickname the Queen of Country Pop for her crossover appeal, and created a path for genre-busting performers like Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood.

"She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres. She was that trailblazer," explains Richie.

LGBTQ country singer Peck gushes in the preview, “Shania Twain shifted culture. She paved the way not only for women in country but musicians everywhere." (Elsewhere in the documentary, Peck comments on Twain's appeal to LGBTQ fans, saying, "She reached through the stereo and made me feel safe when I was a young kid.")

The documentary, directed by Joss Crowley, explores Twain's humble beginnings as a young country music lover inspired by Dolly Parton, as well as her rise to global superstardom. The movie features both throwback footage and new interviews at home with the singer, who turns 57 in August.

Twain is also releasing a new compilation album, "Not Just a Girl (The Highlights)," featuring some of her biggest hits, to coincide with the documentary.

Watch a preview from "Not Just a Girl" in the video above.