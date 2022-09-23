Shania Twain’s first new song in 5 years is an ode to the ‘80s — and so much fun!

Shania Twain knows how to make a memorable comeback! The singer just released the music video for her first new song in five years, and let's just say it was worth the wait.

The country legend must have had a lot of fun filming the video for "Waking Up Dreaming" because it's basically an ‘80s daydream.

At the beginning of the video, Twain dances around in some fabulous pink sequined pants as she dons a curly pink wig and larger-than-life lashes.

"Do you know I adore you? / A million ways to show you," she sings. "Every moment holding you is a moment stolen."

As she heads into the chorus, the 57-year-old declares that "time ain't waiting forever" and seems inspired to live life to the fullest.

"So let’s start waking up dreaming / And dress up crazy like superstars / There ain’t no shaking this feeling / Tonight we’re making our way to Mars," she sings.

This music video is pretty much a fashion show! YouTube

Meanwhile, she dances around with friends and has fun posing for photos in a pink animal-print dress, pink boots and a blond wig.

"No, we won’t stop at the ceiling / So let’s keep waking up dreaming," the singer declares.

Twain brings plenty of attitude. YouTube

The video quality is intentionally blurred at times, lending it a retro effect while the scenery and fashion enhance the nostalgic '80s effect.

Soon, Twain appears on stage in a bold green jumpsuit and red wig that's giving some major Poison Ivy vibes. The star also rocks some insanely cool green lashes and yellow makeup.

“Can’t live my best life without you, baby / Don’t think I could carry on / We’re stronger, the longer we can make it,” she sings.

Rock it, Shania! YouTube

This is the country legend's first single with her new label partner, Republic Nashville, and her first new song since 2017. In a press release shared with TODAY, Twain expressed how excited she is to return to music once again.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly,” she said.

It's been a busy couple of months for Twain, who recently released her Netflix documentary, “Not Just a Girl,” in July. In addition to chronicling her record-breaking career and impact on popular culture, the documentary also addresses the singer's experience with Lyme disease.

The country star reveals how her diagnosis in the early 2000s affected her career and says she would regularly "black out" on stage at one point.

“My symptoms were quite scary because, before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy, I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was going to fall off the stage,” she recalled.

