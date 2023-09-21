Shakira 'sticks it to the man' in new song 'El Jefe' with Fuerza Regida

Shakira is sticking it to the man in her new song, “El Jefe” (“The Boss” in English), with Fuerza Regida.

The Colombian superstar teamed up with the American regional Mexican band for the catchy corrido, described as an “uptempo ska regional Mexican track” per a press release.

In “El Jefe,” Shakira and Fuerza Regida’s frontman Jesús Ortiz Paz, who goes by JOP, sing about having a horrible boss who doesn’t pay well, being tired of their jobs and wanting to quit to make it on their own.

“Siete y treinta ha sonado la alarma/Yo con ganas de estar en la cama/Pero no se puede/Llevo a los niño’ a las nueve,” Shakira kicks off the song in Spanish, which translates to, “7:30 the alarm goes off/I want to be in bed/But I can’t/I take the kids at 9.”

In the video, directed by Jora Frantzis and filmed in Miami, Shakira shows off her signature dance moves, while also riding a horse in an all-red ensemble.

Read the full English lyrics translation for “El Jefe” below

(Intro: Fuerza Regida)

Shakira, Shakira

Fuerza Regida

Shakira

Stick it to the man

7:30 the alarm goes off

I want to be in bed

But I can’t

I take the kids at 9

Fuerza Regida

The same coffee, the same kitchen

The same as always, the same routine

Another s--- day

Another day in the office

Pre-Chorus: Fuerza Regida

I have a s--- boss that doesn't pay me well

I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz

He has me as a recruit

The son of a b----

Chorus: Shakira

You're dreaming of leaving the neighborhood

You have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

You only need the salary

Fuerza Regida

Bills pile up, being poor is rubbish

Mom always told me that studying assures a good future

I studied and nothing happened, d--- this hard life

I work harder than a b------, but I f--- less than a priest

Shakira

What irony, what madness, this is torture

You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t even have a book

They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years

But there is still my ex-father-in-law who has not set foot in the grave

Pre-Chorus: Fuerza Regida

I have a s--- boss that doesn’t pay me well

I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz

He has me as a recruit

The son of a b----

Chorus: Shakira

You’re dreaming of leaving the neighborhood

You have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

You only need the salary

Pre-Chorus: Shakira

You have a s--- boss that doesn't pay you well

You get there walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz

He has you like a recruit

That son of a b----

Chorus: Fuerza Regida

I dream of leaving the barrio

I have everything I need to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

I only need the salary

Shakira

Lilly Melgar

This song is for you, they didn't compensate you

Shakira and Fuerza Regida

You’re dreaming of leaving the neighborhood

You have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

I only need the salary

Read the full Spanish lyrics below

(Intro: Fuerza Regida)

Shakira, Shakira

Fuerza Regida

Shakira

Stick it to the man

Siete y treinta ha sonado la alarma

Yo con ganas de estar en la cama

Pero no se puede

Llevo a los niño’ a las nueve

Fuerza Regida

El mismo café, la misma cocina

Lo mismo de siempre, la misma rutina

Otro día de mierda

Otro día en la oficina

Pre-Chorus: Fuerza Regida

Tengo un jefe de mierda que no me paga bien

Yo llego caminando y él en Mercedes Benz

Me tiene de recluta

El muy hijo de p---

Chorus: Shakira

Estás soñando con irte del barrio

Tienes todo pa’ ser millonario

Gustos caros, la mentalidad

Solo te falta el salario

Fuerza Regida

Se acumulan las facturas, ser pobre es una basura

Mamá siempre me decía que estudiar todo asegura

Estudié y nada pasó, maldita vida tan dura

Trabajo más que un c-----, pero f--- menos que un cura

Shakira

Qué ironía, qué locura, esto sí es una tortura

Te matas de sol a sol y no tienes ni una escritura

Dicen por ahí que no hay mal que más de cien años dura

Pero ahí sigue mi ex suegro que no pisa sepultura

Pre-Chorus: Fuerza Regida

Tengo un jefe de mierda que no me paga bien

Yo llego caminando y él en Mercedes Benz

Me tiene de recluta

El muy hijo de p---

Chorus: Shakira

Estás soñando con irte del barrio

Tienes todo pa’ ser millonario

Gustos caros, la mentalidad

Solo te falta el salario

Pre-Chorus: Shakira

Tienes un jefe de mierda que no te paga bien

Tú llegas caminando y él en Mercedes Benz

Te tiene de recluta

El muy hijo de p----

Chorus: Fuerza Regida

‘Toy soñando con irme del barrio

Tengo todo pa’ ser millonario

Gustos caros, la mentalidad

Solo me falta el salario

Shakira

Lili Melgar

Para ti esta canción, que no te pagaron la indemnización

Shakira and Fuerza Regida

Estás soñando con irte del barrio

Tienes todo pa’ ser millonario

Gustos caros, la mentalidad

Solo me falta el salario