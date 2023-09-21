Shakira 'sticks it to the man' in new song 'El Jefe' with Fuerza Regida

Shakira is sticking it to the man in her new song, “El Jefe” (“The Boss” in English), with Fuerza Regida.
The Colombian superstar teamed up with the American regional Mexican band for the catchy corrido, described as an “uptempo ska regional Mexican track” per a press release.
In “El Jefe,” Shakira and Fuerza Regida’s frontman Jesús Ortiz Paz, who goes by JOP, sing about having a horrible boss who doesn’t pay well, being tired of their jobs and wanting to quit to make it on their own.
“Siete y treinta ha sonado la alarma/Yo con ganas de estar en la cama/Pero no se puede/Llevo a los niño’ a las nueve,” Shakira kicks off the song in Spanish, which translates to, “7:30 the alarm goes off/I want to be in bed/But I can’t/I take the kids at 9.”
In the video, directed by Jora Frantzis and filmed in Miami, Shakira shows off her signature dance moves, while also riding a horse in an all-red ensemble.
Read the full English lyrics translation for “El Jefe” below
(Intro: Fuerza Regida)
Shakira, Shakira
Fuerza Regida
Shakira
Stick it to the man
7:30 the alarm goes off
I want to be in bed
But I can’t
I take the kids at 9
Fuerza Regida
The same coffee, the same kitchen
The same as always, the same routine
Another s--- day
Another day in the office
Pre-Chorus: Fuerza Regida
I have a s--- boss that doesn't pay me well
I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz
He has me as a recruit
The son of a b----
Chorus: Shakira
You're dreaming of leaving the neighborhood
You have everything to be a millionaire
Expensive tastes, the mentality
You only need the salary
Fuerza Regida
Bills pile up, being poor is rubbish
Mom always told me that studying assures a good future
I studied and nothing happened, d--- this hard life
I work harder than a b------, but I f--- less than a priest
Shakira
What irony, what madness, this is torture
You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t even have a book
They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years
But there is still my ex-father-in-law who has not set foot in the grave
Pre-Chorus: Fuerza Regida
I have a s--- boss that doesn’t pay me well
I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz
He has me as a recruit
The son of a b----
Chorus: Shakira
You’re dreaming of leaving the neighborhood
You have everything to be a millionaire
Expensive tastes, the mentality
You only need the salary
Pre-Chorus: Shakira
You have a s--- boss that doesn't pay you well
You get there walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz
He has you like a recruit
That son of a b----
Chorus: Fuerza Regida
I dream of leaving the barrio
I have everything I need to be a millionaire
Expensive tastes, the mentality
I only need the salary
Shakira
Lilly Melgar
This song is for you, they didn't compensate you
Shakira and Fuerza Regida
You’re dreaming of leaving the neighborhood
You have everything to be a millionaire
Expensive tastes, the mentality
I only need the salary
Read the full Spanish lyrics below
(Intro: Fuerza Regida)
Shakira, Shakira
Fuerza Regida
Shakira
Stick it to the man
Siete y treinta ha sonado la alarma
Yo con ganas de estar en la cama
Pero no se puede
Llevo a los niño’ a las nueve
Fuerza Regida
El mismo café, la misma cocina
Lo mismo de siempre, la misma rutina
Otro día de mierda
Otro día en la oficina
Pre-Chorus: Fuerza Regida
Tengo un jefe de mierda que no me paga bien
Yo llego caminando y él en Mercedes Benz
Me tiene de recluta
El muy hijo de p---
Chorus: Shakira
Estás soñando con irte del barrio
Tienes todo pa’ ser millonario
Gustos caros, la mentalidad
Solo te falta el salario
Fuerza Regida
Se acumulan las facturas, ser pobre es una basura
Mamá siempre me decía que estudiar todo asegura
Estudié y nada pasó, maldita vida tan dura
Trabajo más que un c-----, pero f--- menos que un cura
Shakira
Qué ironía, qué locura, esto sí es una tortura
Te matas de sol a sol y no tienes ni una escritura
Dicen por ahí que no hay mal que más de cien años dura
Pero ahí sigue mi ex suegro que no pisa sepultura
Pre-Chorus: Fuerza Regida
Tengo un jefe de mierda que no me paga bien
Yo llego caminando y él en Mercedes Benz
Me tiene de recluta
El muy hijo de p---
Chorus: Shakira
Estás soñando con irte del barrio
Tienes todo pa’ ser millonario
Gustos caros, la mentalidad
Solo te falta el salario
Pre-Chorus: Shakira
Tienes un jefe de mierda que no te paga bien
Tú llegas caminando y él en Mercedes Benz
Te tiene de recluta
El muy hijo de p----
Chorus: Fuerza Regida
‘Toy soñando con irme del barrio
Tengo todo pa’ ser millonario
Gustos caros, la mentalidad
Solo me falta el salario
Shakira
Lili Melgar
Para ti esta canción, que no te pagaron la indemnización
Shakira and Fuerza Regida
Estás soñando con irte del barrio
Tienes todo pa’ ser millonario
Gustos caros, la mentalidad
Solo me falta el salario