Selena Gomez says she had a wardrobe malfunction at the Emmys: 'A lot of people saw something﻿'

Selena Gomez's dress for the Emmys this year gave her a bit of a problem.

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Gomez talked about her appearance at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing her gorgeous, white Celine halter gown.

"My dress was actually riding up the entire time," she said. "So a lot of people saw something they didn't want to see."

At the awards show, Gomez wore her breathtaking gown onstage to present the Emmy Award for outstanding variety talk series. She was joined by her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

But even though Gomez's dress might've been more beautiful than it was comfortable, Clarkson said that the actor still looked "so radiant" onstage.

"It was so beautiful," Clarkson said.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held on Sept. 12, 2022. Chris Haston / NBC

During their interview, Gomez also talked about her new Apple TV+ documentary, "My Mind & Me," in which she opens up about her mental health journey, the immense pressure she feels from being famous and more.

When Clarkson asked what it was like for Gomez to be so open in her documentary, she said that even though it gave her strength to talk about hard times in her life, she also felt very scared to do so.

"A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me and I'm like, 'I hope they like it,'" she said.

In “My Mind & Me,” fans learn a lot about Gomez, including the way her mom found out about her 2018 hospitalization from TMZ and how Gomez may not be able to carry children due to medications she takes for her bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez attends the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. Christopher Polk / NBC

In a voiceover in the documentary, Gomez said that "it hurts" when she thinks about her past. In 2020, she publicly revealed her bipolar disorder after she was initially diagnosed with it in 2019.

But after adjusting to the illness for quite some time, Gomez has learned how to live with it.

“It’s something that I’m not ashamed of. I had to learn things that completely fell out of my mind. It was like, ‘Hey, you’re not a bad person. You’re not a gross person. You’re not crazy. You’re not any of this. But you’re gonna have to deal with this. I know it’s a lot but this is the reality,’” she said.