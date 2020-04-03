Selena Gomez reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis: 'It doesn't scare me'

Selena Gomez has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder — and she wants fans to know to know that it doesn't "scare" her.

The 27-year-old singer, who's long been candid about struggling with depression and anxiety, shared her health update Friday during a live interview on Miley Cyrus's new Instagram chat show, "Bright Minded."

selena gomez on her own mental health and bipolar diagnosis and also young generations mental health

As the two former Disney stars discussed mental health issues, Gomez revealed she'd recently discussed her condition with experts at McClean Hospital near Boston. Gomez was the recipient of the hospital's 2019 McLean Award, which honors individuals who advance the public's understanding of mental health.

"I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar and so when I go to know more information, it actually helps me," she said. "It doesn't scare me once I know it. I think people get scared of that, right?"

Gomez said she wanted to know everything she could about bipolar disorder, which "took the fear away." Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

The "Rare" singer said she suspects others in her family share her diagnosis.

"I've seen it and I've seen some of it even in my own family where I'm like, 'What's going on?' I'm from Texas and it's not known to talk about your mental health," she said, adding that young people often believe they "gotta seem cool" so they avoid talking anxiety, depression and other issues.

As a result, "anger builds up" in them, she said.

Gomez explained that she wanted to speak to experts so she could more fully understand bipolar disorder. "I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away," she said.

Gomez stepped back from the limelight in 2016 to deal with the anxiety, panic attacks and depression, which at the time she believed were side effects of lupus, the chronic autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2015.

She again sought treatment for anxiety and depression in 2018, one year undergoing a kidney transplant as a result of her lupus battle.

In January, Gomez told WSJ Magazine she'd been managing her mental health with medication. "My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time. I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief," she shared.

She added, "I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed."