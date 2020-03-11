Selena Gomez's new hairstyle is a mix of 'The Rachel' and Goldie Hawn

Selena Gomez is putting her own fresh spin on "The Rachel"!

The 27-year-old singer — and major "Friends" fan — debuted a cute new hairstyle when she recently stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The choppy, layered cut paid homage to Jennifer Aniston's famous mid-1990s look.

But take another glance and you might notice Gomez's new 'do was also inspired by another Hollywood legend — Goldie Hawn!

Gomez's hairstylist, Marissa Marino, confirmed as much Monday on Instagram, writing, "Selena on @kellyclarksonshow today! It’s a great interview so be sure to watch! Hair inspo was 'The Rachel' meets Goldie Hawn in 'First Wives Club.'"

Gomez's new hairstyle was inspired by famous cuts worn by Goldie Hawn and Jennifer Aniston. Getty Images

Hawn sported a layered, shoulder-length cut with long bangs that framed her face in "The First Wives Club." The movie hit theaters in September 1996, more than a year after Aniston debuted "The Rachel" on "Friends."

We've got to hand it to Marino for spotting a great hair mashup when she sees it — and we're loving the new look on Gomez.

See Gomez's hair changes over the years:

The "Same Old Love" singer definitely doesn't love holding on to the same old hairstyle. Gomez has had a ball playing around with different cuts and colors over the years.

Back in September, Marino shared a photo of the singer rocking loose waves and subtle auburn highlights. "Natural beauty," she captioned it.

Just weeks before, Gomez, who'd been wearing her hair in a bouncy, shoulder-length lob for much of the summer, posted a photo of herself with a fresh new chin-length cut.

In May 2019, the singer debuted the aforementioned lob and it gave her volume galore.

In November 2017, the actress briefly experimented with rainbow bangs and blond locks ... but we're guessing both were a result of the headband she was wearing.

She was all about fiery red highlights in June 2016.

Her shaggy bob looked cute and carefree in August 2015. And just months later, in November 2015, her locks was magically long and sleek.

No matter how she styles her hair, Selena always looks fabulous!