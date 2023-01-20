Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper and more join forces on inspiring song for ’80 for Brady’

When you’ve got this many legends in a movie, you need just as many legends to tackle the soundtrack.

Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry all team up on “Gonna Be You,” the new single from the upcoming movie “80 for Brady,” about a group of older women who trek to the Super Bowl to see Tom Brady play. (The story is set in 2017, when Brady was still with the New England Patriots.)

The uplifting track and video dropped Jan. 20. The video (which does not include Harry) features the singers in sequined Brady jerseys, with clips of the film interspersed throughout.

The movie stars Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno, along with Brady himself.

“It’s gonna be you / Who comes to the rescue anytime that I’m drowning / Into the cold, deep water, yeah you’re gonna dive in / You pull me through,” the iconic singers belt out in the song’s chorus.

It’s an upbeat bop that has already won over fans.

“Sensational talents in this feel good anthem! I love it, so catchy!” one person wrote on YouTube.

“Love that these AWESOME legends got together for this positive and feel-good song!” someone else commented.

“I LOVE THIS! Their Voices together! Omg! Legendary!” another person raved.

“Gonna Be You” was written by Emmy- and Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren.

Belinda Carlisle, Gloria Estefan, Dolly Parton and Cyndi Lauper will have you on your feet with "Gonna Be You." YouTube

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for ‘80 for Brady,’ I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” Warren said in a press release.

“Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ‘80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

“What an honor to sing a song by my favorite songwriter with four other women who I have been a fan of for years! It doesn’t get much better than this,” Carlisle said.

“80 for Brady" opens Feb. 3.