Behold this pic of Tom Brady with Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field

The NFL star posed for a photo with the four acting legends while they team up to make the movie "80 for Brady."

/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Smile for the camera!

On Thursday, Tom Brady posted a photo of himself with Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field.

The quartet is starring in the upcoming movie “80 for Brady” as a group of friends and New England Patriots fans who take a road trip to see the team in the Super Bowl in 2017. Brady, who is producing the flick, will play himself in the film.

“80 For Brady!” Brady captioned his post. “So grateful for these legendary women and the entire team that’s working to bring this story to life. How many times do you think I had to call for my lines?”

Fonda and Tomlin, who co-star on the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” have glowing reviews for Brady.

“He was a wonderful scene partner, to me,” Tomlin told “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Wednesday night when she appeared on the program with Fonda, while joking that the seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t shoot any scenes with Fonda.

Fonda wasn’t too bothered, though.

“He sent me bigger flowers than he sent you,” she said.

Fonda did say she was starstruck when she first met the NFL legend, while Tomlin kept her cool.

“She hugged him. I could barely reach out my hand,” Fonda said.

Brady made headlines this offseason by announcing his retirement and then rescinding it a few weeks later, electing to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season with the team. When he does decide to hang up his cleats for good, Fonda said he’d be a natural in front of the camera.

“He’s a good actor. This could be a whole new career for him,” she said.

