What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' lyrics about? All about the steamy song

Sabrina Carpenter has given us all a shot of espresso — in song form.

"Espresso" is on track to becoming one of Carpenter's most popular songs to date — and has undeniable song of the summer potential. According to Billboard, the tune debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and quickly became Carpenter’s highest-charting single on that chart to date.

On TikTok, singer Becky G shared a video of her voicing one of the oft-memed lyrics.

"I love that this is becoming a trend for all the pop girlies," one person commented on the video.

What does 'Espresso' mean?

The lyrics tell a story of a love as energizing and lightly addictive as caffeine. It's the kind of spark that might keep you up at night ... like, well, espresso.

The song is peppered with instances of light-hearted humor and coffee puns. She sings, “Now he’s thinkin’ ‘bout me every night, oh / Is it that sweet? I guess so / Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me espresso.”

One line, in particular, has become a meme: “I’m working late ‘cause I’m a singer," for its catchiness and specificity. People are pairing it with pop culture moments online, like this one from "La La Land."

Carpenter explained what "Espresso" means in a Vogue interview. Essentially, the lyrics are sung from the point of view of a woman confident in herself ... and her seductive abilities.

"The song is kind of about seeing femininity as your super power, and embracing the confidence of being that b----," she said.

Carpenter chose a summer vibe for the music video, which is filled with people dancing on the beach.

“Since the day I heard the song, I saw a beach atmosphere — and more specifically this kind of old school (and) modern environment,” she said. “(I wanted to capture) the playfulness that I like to use throughout all of my videos. I also just wanted a pool car, to be frank.”

Read the lyrics to 'Expresso'

Now he’s thinkin’ ‘bout me every night, oh

Is it that sweet? I guess so

Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me, espresso

Move it up, down, left, right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me, espresso

I can’t relate to desperation

My ‘give a fucks’ are on vacation

And I got this one boy

And he won’t stop calling

When they act this way

I know I got ‘em

Too bad your ex don’t do it for ya

Walked in and dream came trued it for ya

Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya

I know I Mountain Dew it for ya

That morning coffee, brewed it for ya

One touch and I brand newed it for ya

Now he’s thinkin’ ‘bout me every night, oh

Is it that sweet? I guess so

Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me, espresso

Move it up, down, left, right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me, espresso

(Post Chorus)

Is it that sweet? I guess so

I’m working late ‘cause I’m a singer

Oh, he looks so cute wrapped around my finger

My twisted humor, make him laugh so often

My honey bee, come and get this pollen

Too bad your ex don’t do it for ya

Walked in and dream came trued it for ya

Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya

I know I Mountain Dew it for ya

That morning coffee, brewed it for ya

One touch and I brand newed it for ya

Now he’s thinkin’ ‘bout me every night, oh

Is it that sweet? I guess so

Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me, espresso

Move it up, down, left, right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me, espresso

He’s thinkin’ ‘bout me every night, oh

Is it that sweet? I guess so

Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me, espresso

Move it up, down, left, right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me, espresso

Is it that sweet? I guess so

That’s that me, espresso