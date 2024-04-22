Cher, Dave Matthews Band and Dionne Warwick are 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees: Full list

One night in October, rock 'n' roll's biggest stars will descend upon Cleveland to become inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 39th annual induction ceremony.
Cher, Mary J. Blige and A Tribe Called Quest are among the eight inductees for the performer category, and acts like Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and more will be honored with the Musical Excellence Award.
The 2024 class of inductees were announced April 21, with Ryan Seacrest and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Lionel Richie revealing each artist during an episode of "American Idol."
The 2024 nominees were announced earlier this year, and artists like Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz and Oasis didn't make the cut — while Ozzy Osbourne is set to be inducted for the second time after he was inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006.
The musicians will be inducted at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event will be streamed live on Disney+ and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. There will also be a special airing on ABC at a later date.
Read on for the full list of 2024 inductees.
Performer category
Mary J. Blige
Cher
Dave Matthews Band
Foreigner
Peter Frampton
Kool & the Gang
Ozzy Osbourne
A Tribe Called Quest
Musical Excellence Award
Jimmy Buffett
MC5
Dionne Warwick
Norman Whitfield
Musical Influence Award
Alexis Korner
John Mayall
Big Mama Thornton
Ahmet Ertegun Award
Suzanne de Passe