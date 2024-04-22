Cher, Dave Matthews Band and Dionne Warwick are 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees: Full list

One night in October, rock 'n' roll's biggest stars will descend upon Cleveland to become inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 39th annual induction ceremony.

Cher, Mary J. Blige and A Tribe Called Quest are among the eight inductees for the performer category, and acts like Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and more will be honored with the Musical Excellence Award.

The 2024 class of inductees were announced April 21, with Ryan Seacrest and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Lionel Richie revealing each artist during an episode of "American Idol."

The 2024 nominees were announced earlier this year, and artists like Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz and Oasis didn't make the cut — while Ozzy Osbourne is set to be inducted for the second time after he was inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006.

The musicians will be inducted at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event will be streamed live on Disney+ and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. There will also be a special airing on ABC at a later date.

Read on for the full list of 2024 inductees.

Performer category

Mary J. Blige

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Kool & the Gang

Ozzy Osbourne

A Tribe Called Quest

Musical Excellence Award

Jimmy Buffett

MC5

Dionne Warwick

Norman Whitfield

Musical Influence Award

Alexis Korner

John Mayall

Big Mama Thornton

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Suzanne de Passe