Theophilus London has been reported missing by his family.

The family of the 35-year-old rapper issued a missing persons report, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release on Dec. 28. Authorities say that London was last seen in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles on Oct. 15 around 12 p.m.

“The person reporting and Theophilus’ family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022,” the LAPD stated, adding that the artist has “not been seen since and his family is concerned.”

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating him.

London’s father, Lary Moses London, sent a message to his son in a family statement given to The Associated Press.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” Lary Moses London said. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

The AP reports that London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to him in July.

The rapper’s last Instagram post was also that same month, on July 11. The post was a video of Burna Boy wearing a pair of London’s Signature Theophilus Bebey Boots during a performance.

London was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

He released his first album, “Timez Are Weird These Days,” in 2011. He followed it up with 2014’s “Vibes,” which was produced by and featured Kanye “Ye” West.

In 2016, London was nominated for a Grammy in the best rap performance for his work the Ye song “All Day.”

His third and most recent album, “Bebey,” was released in 2020 on London’s own label, My Bebey Records.

“I wanted to see what a sense of family is, a sense of me having a plot of land, building a house on my own land, instead of sleeping at a hotel for the rest of my life,” he told Complex at the time.

He’s also collaborated with Azealia Banks, Ariel Pink, Tame Impala and Steve Monite, among others.

Police ask if anyone knows of his whereabout to contact the LAPD’s missing persons unit.