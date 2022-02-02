Paris and Prince Jackson hit the red carpet for Michael Jackson musical premiere

When there's an opportunity to honor their late father, Michael Jackson, Prince and Paris Jackson will be there.

The siblings attended the opening night of "MJ" the musical at the Neil Simon Theatre Tuesday night. The Broadway show goes behind the scenes into Michael Jackson's creative process during the making of the 1992 "Dangerous World Tour."

The pair posed on the red carpet — Prince Jackson, 24, in a dark suit and Paris Jackson, 23, in a paisley dress, standing in front of the show's logo, a sketch of Michael Jackson in his famous stance on his tiptoes.

Paris Jackson also documented her time in New York on her Instagram stories, adding a picture of herself and Prince Jackson with matching neon crescent moons edited onto their cheeks, as well as a snap with her cousin TJ Jackson. TJ is the youngest son of Tito Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5.

Paris Jackson shared a pic with cousin TJ Jackson. parisjackson / Instagram

In addition, Prince and Paris Jackson's youngest sibling, Bigi, appeared to be in attendance. In a video posted to Paris Jackson's Instagram stories, the three siblings were escorted out of the theater linked together, with Paris walking arm-in-arm with Bigi, 19, and holding Prince's hand behind her.

Prince, Paris and Bigi Jackson are the only children of the King of Pop. Prince Jackson, who was just 12 when his father died in 2009 after going into cardiac arrest, spoke with "Good Morning Britain" in October about his close relationship with his siblings and the ways they've supported each other over the years.

"Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we’re getting older and our own lives are starting to kind of blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment," Prince Jackson said at the time.

Quality sibling time, as seen in a post on Paris Jackson's Instagram stories Tuesday. parisjackson / Instagram

Prince Jackson, whose given name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., hosts the annual event Thriller Night, a Halloween party and fundraiser for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, his nonprofit. The organization aims to provide educational resources for underserved youth in Los Angeles.

Paris Jackson released her first studio album, "Wilted," in November 2020. And while she told Naomi Campbell in a 2021 interview for the YouTube series "No Filter" that she knows "all the lyrics to all" of her father's songs, she credits many musicians as influences on her own style. But her father's lessons are more than just musical. Paris Jackson said she feels fortunate for her father's emphasis on culture and hard work.

“I’m also a full believer that I should earn everything,” she said in the interview.

Myles Frost bows with cast members after the official open of "MJ" the musical. Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

The "MJ" musical began previews in December and officially opened Tuesday. The show, which features more than 25 of Michael Jackson’s hits, was created by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.