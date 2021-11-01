Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday.

A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

"There’s a lot of history in this house and studio here, and that’s what he was all about and that’s just kind of what each of us want to do, kind of make some things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives," Jackson said.

Bigi, whose full name is Prince Michael Jackson II, is the youngest of Jackson's three children behind Prince, 24, and Paris, 23, and has mainly stayed out of the spotlight since the pop legend's death in 2009.

While the family has maintained its Hayvenhurst estate, Bigi now has a place of his own after paying $2.62 million for a house in Calabasas, California, last year.

Prince Jackson spoke with Fox Soul’s “The Mix” last week about how the intense scrutiny on them as children led them to become big fans of Halloween.

“Halloween is such an awesome holiday for me because when we were growing up, obviously, we wore masks to conceal our identity, but Halloween is one of those few holidays where it’s normal for everybody to wear a mask, that one day of the year where we got to go out with my dad to some family friends’ houses and do some kind of trick-or-treating a little bit and do kind of a normal celebration of Halloween,” he said.

Bigi Jackson also spoke Monday about the issue of climate change as the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Scotland got underway.

"I do think it’s important that we all know about it," he said. "I think we have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is."