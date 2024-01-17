Coachella 2024 is in for a major reunion.

The lineup for this year's music festival was revealed Jan. 16 with Lana Del Rey headlining the first night, followed by Tyler, The Creator on Saturday and Doja Cat on Sunday. Coachella will take place over two weekends from April 12 through 14 and April 19 through 21.

However, the note at the bottom of the poster had music fans screaming.

"And No Doubt," the announcement reads, without any mention of a date.

Prior to the announcement, Gwen Stefani reunited with her former No Doubt bandmates bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young in an Instagram video.

The clip begins with Stefani looking back at old album artwork and photo collages before she gets nostalgic, texts Kanal and hops on a video call with the others.

“Wow, that is the band right there,” Kanal says, before Stefani asks, “What are we doing? Why do we not hang out?”

“We should hang out,” Kanal says, with Young adding, “Maybe we should do a show?”

Dumont jokes that he has to “think about it,” before they all agree they should “do a show.”

“Let’s do a show,” Stefani ends the video.

The video, however, also does not note a date or time.

Formed in 1986, No Doubt disbanded in 2015. In 2016, Stefani, who would go on to focus on her solo career, told Rolling Stone that she didn't know what was going to happen to the band.

“When Tony and I are connected creatively, it’s magic. But I think we’ve grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make,” she told the magazine. “I was really drained and burned out when we recorded (2012’s ‘Push and Shove’). And I had a lot of guilt: ‘I have to do it.’ That’s not the right setting to make music. There’s some really great writing on that record. But the production felt really conflicted. It was sad how we all waited that long to put something out and it didn’t get heard.”

Aside from No Doubt making their way to Indio, California, where Coachella takes place, Peso Pluma, Justice, Ice Spice, Sublime, J Balvin, Grimes, Young Miko, Taking Back Sunday and many more will be performing during the two weekends in April.