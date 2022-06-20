See Neil Diamond’s rare return to Fenway Park to lead a singalong to ‘Sweet Caroline’

Neil Diamond's latest performance was so good.

The Boston Red Sox may not have won Saturday night, but fans in attendance at Fenway Park sure did when Diamond led the crowd in a singalong of his classic song “Sweet Caroline.”

Sporting a Red Sox jacket and baseball cap, the Grammy-winning artist, 81, held a microphone while singing his iconic track, which plays during the eighth inning at Red Sox home games. Despite his presence, the Red Sox fell to the St. Louis Cardinals, 11-2.

Diamond, who retired from touring in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, has been a presence at Red Sox games before. In 2013, he performed “Sweet Caroline” after the bombings at the Boston Marathon. He also performed the song during the team’s season opener in 2010.

Diamond has also used “Sweet Caroline” to help people during the pandemic. In March 2020, he updated the song with new lyrics to reflect the importance of good hygiene. In December of that year, he also led an enormous singalong.

So good, so good, so good! Michael Dwyer / AP

“In what has been an extremely tough year for everybody worldwide, legendary singer Neil Diamond has been spreading some joy and togetherness across the globe,” read a statement about the endeavor, which featured fans uploading videos to the since-expired website sweetcarolinesingalong.com.