Neil Diamond updates 'Sweet Caroline' with important coronavirus message

Neil Diamond has given one of his most well-known songs a makeover.

The music legend, 79, shared a video on his Twitter page, in which he performed a new acoustic version of “Sweet Caroline,” changing the lyrics to focus on the importance of practicing good hygiene in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay safe out there! “Hands... washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

“Hi, everybody, this is Neil Diamond. And I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think maybe if we sing together, well, we’ll just feel a little bit better. Give it a try, OK?” he began at the top of the clip.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Diamond, who retired from touring two years ago after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, then launched into the song, with the first stanza going along as we’ve all heard it countless times before things took a turn for the healthy.

“Hands, washing hands/ Reaching out/ don’t touch me, I won’t touch you,” he sang, in lieu of the actual lyrics, “Hands, touching hands/ Reaching out/ touching me, touching you.”

It serves as an important reminder that also just so happens to be lighthearted enough to put a smile on people's faces.

Diamond repeated the refrain later in the song as well.

Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe. We applaud you!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #solidarityat8 #saferathome pic.twitter.com/g8COCSOiYA — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

The Grammy winner has shown his appreciation for those on the frontlines during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe. We applaud you!!!" he tweeted Saturday.

Diamond isn't the first celebrity to use music to connect with people during this public health crisis. Last week, "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot teamed up with several stars to sing John Lennon's "Imagine."

"We are in this together, we will get through it together.Let’s imagine together.Sing with us All love to you, from me and my dear friends," she captioned her video.