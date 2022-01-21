Meat Loaf, the rock singer who won fame with multiple power ballads and sold millions of albums, has died at 74, according to a post on his official Facebook page early Friday.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the announcement said.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including ‘Fight Club’, ‘Focus’, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Wayne’s World.’ “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

No cause of death was given, and the family asked for privacy while they mourned.

A rock star who didn't exactly look like a rock star, Meat Loaf, seen here performing around 1977, recorded songs that were typically long and beloved. Keystone / Getty Images

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” it said. “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, sold more than 100 million albums in a career that spanned more than six decades.

He scored a smash with his 1977 debut album “Bat Out of Hell,” which went on to become one of the bestselling albums in history.

It produced such legendary songs as “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night),“ “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad“ and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”

Meat Loaf performs at The Manchester Apollo in England in 1981. Terry Lott / Sony Music Archive via Getty Images

Meat Loaf made the album with late songwriter and collaborator Jim Steinman, whom he would team up again with two decades later in 1993 on the album “Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell."

That album would rocket to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured the smash track “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and netted him his lone Grammy win for best rock vocal performance, solo.

Meat Loaf would release six more albums, including 2006’s “Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose” and his last effort, “Braver Than We Are,” in 2016.

His death saddened many in the entertainment community, who took to Twitter to mourn.

“Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,’” wrote Cher about their duet, “Dead Ringer for Love” from his second album, “Dead Ringer.” “Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day??”

“R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood,” Boy George wrote.

“I’ve just gone cold at the news of Meat Loaf passing,” wrote Ritchie Neville, known for his work with British boy band Five. “I worked with him a couple of times briefly, I was a jumped up young up start and he was a seasoned veteran and he was honestly the nicest guy you could meet. RIP #Meatloaf it was an honour to share space. Heaven bound.”

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century,” wrote British comedian Stephen Fry.