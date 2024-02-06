Mariah Carey announces 8-show Las Vegas residency. How to get tickets

Mariah Carey is bringing her legendary pipes back to the Las Vegas stage, but not for long.

The "Obsessed" singer, 54, announced a return to live performances in Sin City for a brief residency this April, entitled "The Celebration of Mimi."

In an announcement on social media, Carey shared a picture of her striking a sultry pose in front of a giant neon sign that read "MIMI."

"Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!!" she wrote with a celebration and butterfly emoji.

Here's what you need to know about when the show starts and how to attend.

When will Mariah Carey be performing in Las Vegas?

Carey’s third and latest Vegas residency, “The Celebration of Mimi,” will run for just about two weeks at Dolby Live theater in Park MGM.

The dates are: April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27.

The six-time Grammy Award winner's performances come 19 years after the release of "The Emancipation of Mimi," which includes hits "We Belong Together" and "Fly Like a Bird."

The shows are expected to include "fan favorites" from the 2005 album and various other hits from Carey, according to Billboard.

Mariah Carey at "MARIAH #1 TO INFINITY" residency. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

How to buy tickets to Mariah Carey's Las Vegas residency

Tickets for the eight shows will go on sale Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.

Presale for Citi cardmembers and for official platinum tickets begins Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Presale details are available here.

Ticketmaster has multiple other presales listed that start on Feb. 8.

How many times has Mariah Carey had a Las Vegas residency?

This is Carey's third and shortest residency in Vegas.

She previously hit the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 2015 to 2017 for "#1 to Infinity," which featured all 18 of Carey’s US No. 1 singles. She came back to Vegas from 2018 to 2020 for "The Butterfly Returns," featuring assortment of hits.

Others on the strip this year include U2, Adele, Carrie Underwood, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Barry Manilow, Clarkson, Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Kylie Minogue, Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks, Donny Osmond, Rod Stewart, The Killers, Dead & Company, Foreigner, Chicago, Phish and Los Bukis.