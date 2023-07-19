Luke Combs thanks Tracy Chapman for supporting his cover of ‘Fast Car’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Luke Combs is having a huge fanboy moment.

Earlier this month, Combs' remake of Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit song “Fast Car” hit the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, making Chapman the first Black woman in history to have a No. 1 country hit song as a sole writer.

Following the success of the song, Chapman told Billboard that she was "happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman. Getty Images

She added, "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there."

After hearing her comments, Combs told Billboard that he was also surprised by how many people supported his cover of "Fast Car."

“Oh man, ‘Fast Car’ has surprised me more than you can imagine," he said. "Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since."

“I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along," Combs continued. "That’s the gift of a supernatural song writer. The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones. I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”

On his official YouTube account, Combs shared a video of himself singing "Fast Car" at one of his concerts, and in the comments, he received a lot of love from his fans.

One person wrote, "From someone who doesn’t listen to country music all that much: that was an absolutely incredible live performance!"

Another said, "Wow! I loved this song when Tracy Chapman performed it, and you have done an amazing job with it! Congrats to you both! Brought me back to a time when my daughter and I would belt this song out on road trips!"

A third added, "A beautiful and heartfelt rendition of a classic."