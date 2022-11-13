Louis Tomlinson shares X-ray photos of broken arm following NYC show

Louis Tomlinson sustained at least one major injury following his show at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday, Nov. 11.

The former One Direction member shared the news on social media on Saturday, Nov. 12, posting a screenshot of a statement from his Notes app alongside two X-ray photos of his arm.

“Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me,” Tomlinson wrote. “The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly. So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signing next week.”

Tomlinson said that he will be announcing new dates for his in-person signing before adding, “Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis."

On Sunday, Nov. 13, Tomlinson shared an update with fans about his injury following his album release show on Twitter, writing, “The support for Faith in the Future has been incredible!! Easing the pain of my broken arm haha!”

Tomlinson’s second solo album “Faith In The Future” was released on Friday. The album features sixteen tracks, including his lead single, “Bigger Than Me,” as well as “Silver Tongues,” which he recently performed on “The Tonight Show.”

Ahead of the release of his album, Tomlinson sat down with The Telegraph to discuss "Faith In The Future" as well as reflect on his days in One Direction alongside former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

Tomlinson, who was the last of his four former bandmates to release a solo album, called starting his solo career following the band’s split in 2016 “daunting.”

“I’d just got to a stage where I really started to feel like I found my rhythm, I was enjoying songwriting, I felt like I finally worked out where I am in that band,” he explained. “And then it’s like: ‘Okay, well, now we’re going on a break.’ So there was a bit of petulance from my end, I was frustrated.”

He also shared that he had felt competitive with his former bandmates. He cited Harry Styles’ success not only in the music industry, but in his film career as well, starring in “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman” in 2022 alone.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first. Only ’cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band,” Tomlinson said. “But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star.”

Despite the brief feelings of competition with his former bandmates, Tomlinson emphasized that they are all still supportive of one another’s respective careers.

“I’m sure the lads will text me when the album comes out, we check in on each other, we’re good like that,” he said. “I bumped into Niall (Horan) at Glastonbury, and even though we hadn’t spoken all year, it was like absolutely no time had passed. Because we’ve lived through such experiences together in One Direction, this bond that we have is for life.”