“Don’t Worry Darling,” a new film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, has fans ... well, worrying, darling.

The film, poised to release in theaters on Sept. 23, has been a fixture of intrigue of late thanks to reported tension between its creators and current and former cast members. The movie also stars Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, Kiki Layne and Nick Kroll.

Written by Kate Silberman, “Don’t WorryDarling” centers around Jack (played by Styles) bringing his wife Alice (played byPugh) to “Victory,” a new community living concept in 1950s California where the men seemingly have more control over their wives than the women are aware of.

What has attracted more headlines than the on-screen plot is the alleged behind-the-scenes plot. The lead-up to the movie has been a PR rollercoaster culminating at the premiere of the movie at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, when the main characters were all in the same place.

Below, we’re breaking down the many layers of conversation around “Don’t Worry Darling.”

A rock star and a director walk onto a movie set

Harry Styles stepped into the role of Jack in September 2020, taking over for Shia LaBeouf.

Styles, 28, and director Wilde, 38, were romantically linked starting in January 2021, when they were photographed hand-in-hand, attending Styles’ manager’s wedding.

These photographs came months after Wilde and “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudekis announced their end of their nine-year relationship in November 2020.

Wilde has remained largely close-lipped about her relationship with Styles. In Dec. 2021, without naming Styles by name, she seemed to address their relationship in a Vogue interview: “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative ... But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

You’ve been served

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas this April, Wilde was served an envelope containing custody papers on stage while promoting “Don’tWorry Darling.”

When news first broke, sources close to Sudeikis told NBC News via emailthat “papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis.”

The message continued, stating, “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Speaking to Variety in August, Wilde called the incident “upsetting.”

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” she said. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”

In a Vanity Fair interview, Wilde denied that her two relationships overlapped. “The complete horses--t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she says. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

Shia steps out

Shia LaBeouf was originally set to play the role of Jack, but left the project in September 2020. At first, the replacement of LaBeouf was cited as scheduling conflicts — but Wilde later said, in same August 2022 Variety article, that she fired him because his “process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.”

LaBeouf then rebutted Wilde’s claims to Variety, sending the publication the email that he had sent to Wilde after her cover story was released.

“You and I both know the reasons for my exit,” LaBeouf said in an email printed by the publication.

He continued: “Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings.”

In December 2020, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against him, citing assault, abuse and sexual battery. LaBeouf denies the allegations.

LaBeouf continued, “It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can.”

Pugh's Instagram cold shoulder

When Pugh was first cast in the project in August 2020, she took to Instagram to share her excitement, calling Wilde, who directed the hit “Booksmart,” her “idol.”

In the time since then, as rumors of a feud between star and director proliferate, fans have analyzed Pugh’s posts about the film — and noticed that she wasn’t posting much about the film all.

Compare the language she used to describe her appearance in “Puss in Boots“ in her Instagram caption with the one sentence “Don’t Worry Darling” initially got (though Pugh did finally post after the festival, only naming Pine by name).

The New York Times reports that tension may have stemmed due to Wilde and Styles’ alleged on-set relationship.

Different takes

Pugh and Wilde also seemed, per public statements in interviews, to disagree about the role of sex in the film. It all goes back to a moment from the movie seen in the trailer: Harry’s Jack and Florence’s Alice start kissing, and then Jack motions to perform oral sex on her.

For Wilde, that moment of unvarnished pleasure was the point of the movie: Speaking to Vogue in December 2021, she said she realized how rarely audiences “see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure.”

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in August 2022, Pugh seemed to take issue with the way that the movie was being marketed around moments like that, and the conversation the trailer inspired.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” Pugh said. “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because (this movie is) bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

The Venice Film Festival begins

At the film premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which took place on Sept. 5., many of the main players gathered.

In the morning, a press conference for the film was led by cast members Styles, Chan, Pine and Wilde. Pugh did not attend the Q&A, citing filming “Dune: Part Two” as the reason for limited press engagements.

However, “Dune” co-star Timothée Chalamet arrived at the festival days earlier than she did.

At the conference, Wilde deflected after being asked about a feud between her and Pugh. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished,” she said.

Of her star's absence, Wilde said, “We are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on ‘Dune.’ I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day.”

Elsewhere, Pugh’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray posted a video of her strutting in Venice in a bright purple Valentino matching set while holding an Aperol spritz.

Pugh gave interviews of her own. When asked by a journalist what she found “inspiring” about working on "Don’t Worry Darling," Pugh said, “I think it’s very very inspiring to see a woman push back and say ‘no’, and question everything. It’s very exciting to see a woman do that on and off camera,” per footage.

Post press conference, the stars geared up for the red carpet, and fans analyzed their interactions and seating arrangements for meaning. Then, fans also speculated about a moment between Styles and Pines. In a video caught during the screening that people are now dubbing #SpitGate, Styles takes his seat next to Pine, while Pine looks at his hands sort of perplexed. Fans surmised that Styles had spit on Pine.

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Stefania D'Alessandro / WireImage

A representative of Chris Pine cleared the air, shutting down any rumors of spitting.

A statement given to TODAY reads, “This is a ridiculous story. A complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine ... there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

In other lighter news: Styles and Kroll shared a kiss during the 4-minute standing ovation the film got after it was finished.

The show goes on

According to Variety, as of Sept. 7, Pugh will not be joining the cast on the New York Q&A for the film.

Variety says that the fan-centered event, taking place on Sept. 19, will feature a first look at the movie four days ahead of its release, and will feature a Q&A with Wilde and stars Styles, Chan, Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas Smith.

The reason for Pugh's absence was not given.