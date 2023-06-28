Lizzo can only shake her head at the fact that Beyoncé knows her and celebrates her.

The "Special" singer recently attended a "Renaissance" concert and was one of several artists Beyoncé honored onstage by quickly flashing their names across a big screen.

The 35-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer saw her name lit up on Beyoncé's big screen and shook her head, weeping, according to a clip she posted on Instagram June 27.

Lizzo didn't say anything in the video, but she used the caption to explain what the moment meant to her.

"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies…" she remembered.

Beyoncé has long been an inspiration to Lizzo, who said at the 2023 Grammys that it dates back to her elementary school days.

"In the fifth grade, I skipped school to see you perform," Lizzo told Beyoncé during her acceptance speech for record of the year.

“You changed my life,” Lizzo continued. “You sang that gospel medley — and the way you made me feel, I was, like, I want to make people feel this way with my music, so thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives.”

Lizzo wrote in her Instagram caption that it's "cyclical" for artists to celebrate their inspirations and then later become one to others.

"I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time," she recalled. "I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is."

Beyoncé has long said that Turner was a major influence on her career. The "Crazy In Love" singer famously jumped into the room to meet Turner when they met for the first time to rehearse for a performance at the Grammys.

"We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant," Lizzo closed, describing the rite of passage she experienced.

"It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce," she said.