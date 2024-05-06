Live Nation Concert Week is returning, offering music and comedy fans the chance to buy discounted tickets to more than 5,000 events featuring some of today's biggest stars.

From May 8-14, fans can purchase tickets for just $25 to see live performances by more than 900 acts, including music stars Pink, Janet Jackson and Luke Bryan and top-name comedians like Dane Cook and Whitney Cummings.

Read on to learn more about this year's Live Nation Concert Week.

What is Live Nation Concert Week?

Live Nation Concert Week offers concertgoers limited-time discounted tickets to more than 5,000 events.

Live Nation Concert Week celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024. To mark the milestone, Live Nation will offer special deals and giveaways to concertgoers in Australia, Asia, Europe, the U.K. and the Middle East during the month of May.

When does Live Nation Concert Week take place?

People in the U.S. and Canada can purchase the limited-time $25 discounted tickets from Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, May 14, at 11:59 p.m. local time, or while supplies last on livenation.com/concertweek.

Which music and comedy artists are featured in Live Nation Concert Week?

Tickets to see more than 900 music and comedy acts are included in Concert Week's discounted deals this year.

Music lovers can buy $25 tickets to attend concerts by Pink, Maroon 5, Dan + Shay, Janet Jackson, New Kids on the Block, Alanis Morissette, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Missy Elliott, Sean Paul, Tim McGraw, Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, among others.

Discounted tickets will also be available for live performances by comedians including Dane Cook and Whitney Cummings.

You can visit livenation.com/concertweek during Concert Week for a full list of participating events.

How can I get tickets during Live Nation Concert Week?

Concertgoers can take advantage of Live Nation Concert Week's special savings by visiting livenation.com/concertweek. Simply select a concert and look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion.” Add the tickets to your virtual cart and purchase them at checkout.

Early-access offers are available for customers of T-Mobile and Rakuten. In addition, Hilton Honors members can use their points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. See the official Live Nation website for more details.

Live Nation notes that Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 price, while any applicable taxes will be added at checkout.