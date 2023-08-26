Liam Payne postpones South America tour following 'serious' kidney infection

Liam Payne's upcoming South American tour has been postponed as he recovers from a "serious kidney infection."

On Aug. 25, Payne took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tell his fans that they will have to wait a little longer to see him perform.

"It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America," he wrote. "Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

The former member of One Direction's tour was scheduled to kick off Sept. 1 in Lima, Peru, with stops in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys," he continued. "To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets — so please look out for updates from your point of purchase."

Payne then thanked his fans for their "love and support" and said he looked forward to seeing them on the road soon.

In the accompanied video, the 29-year-old pop star said that he has “the best people" at home helping him to recover.

Payne's announcement comes a month after he revealed he completed a 100-day stay in rehab.

“I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore. And I’m sure you guys didn’t either,” he said in a YouTube video titled "I'm Back..."

In the clip, the “Strip That Down” singer gave an update on his life and also addressed the statements he made about his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, whom he said he “dislike(d)" in a 2022 interview with podcaster Logan Paul.

“I think for me, a lot of what I said just came from the wrong place. I was so angry at what was going on around me and instead of taking a look inwards, I decided to look outwards at everybody else. And I just think, yeah, I just took it out on everybody else, which is just wrong, really,” he said.