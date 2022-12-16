The holidays are here and that means that it's time for some Christmas cheer — unless your least favorite Christmas tune is playing on the radio.

In a December 2021 survey by YouGov America, the polling website learned that the most disliked Christmas song was the 1953 tune "Santa Baby."

According to the study, 32% of Americans who were familiar with the holiday classic said they disliked the song, though 68% those polled said they liked it.

However, the survey didn't specify which version of "Santa Baby" that Americans find grating, since the song has been covered so many times throughout the years. The 1953 original was sung by Eartha Kitt, and Madonna and Ariana Grande, among others, have sung more modern versions.

Three more Christmas tunes that folks said they could do without were “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer," “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" and Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”

According to a survey, the song "Santa Baby" falls flat with Christmas music fans. Getty Images

According to the survey, 31% of Americans didn't like “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer," 28% disliked “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and 24% thought McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” was less than wonderful.

However, the most liked Christmas song on the list was "Jingle Bells." The survey said 84% of Americans said they enjoyed it, with "Little Drummer Boy" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" running closely behind with an 83% approval rate.

"Jingle Bells" was also liked more than "Last Christmas," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Baby, It’s Cold Outside" and "Mary Did You Know."

As Christmas steadily approaches, TODAY learned in a poll that most people often feel joy, and often stress, during the holidays. For parents, some of that comes from finding gifts for their children.