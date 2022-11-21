Former 'American Idol' star Lauren Alaina announces engagement at her 'favorite place in the world'

Lauren Alaina announced her engagement to boyfriend Cameron "Cam" Arnold during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Nov. 19.

The 28-year-old country singer, who brought her new fiancé out onstage after flashing her engagement ring, told People of the moment, “It was a night I will never forget."

“This is the first time I’m showing Cameron to the world," she said, describing Arnold, 34, as a "sacred piece of my life."

“He keeps me grounded and gives me a piece of a normal everyday life that I didn’t have before him,” she continued. “We have been together for two and a half years, and we are just getting started. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold. I’m so excited for everyone to know who he and we are. The best is still to come.”

The former “American Idol” star — Alaina placed second behind fellow country singer Scotty McCreery in Season 10 of the show — said that although Arnold is shy by nature, he agreed to walk onstage to join his bride-to-be.

“This is the most important place in the world to me and he’s the most important person to me, so it was pretty amazing to put ‘em together,” she told People.

She added that Arnold did “really good” when he chose her engagement ring.

“I talk a lot — as y’all have seen! — and I did not speak for about 45 seconds when I looked at this ring and realized what was happening,” she said. “I did not see it coming. It was perfect in every way and I can’t wait to spend forever with him, so I wanted to share.”

Alaina shared the news of her engagement Nov. 20 on Instagram when she posted several pics of her and Arnold.

In one of the images, the couple can be seen toasting to their future together with champagne. In another, the pair share a sweet smooch on the Opry stage.

"BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry," the singer captioned the shots.

"I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold," she added.