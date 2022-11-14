Scotty McCreery gives behind-the-scenes look at wife’s pregnancy in new music video

Scotty McCreery is celebrating the birth of his 3-week-old son, Merrick Avery, in the new video for his single "It Matters to Her."

The country music singer, 29, shared behind-the-scenes footage from his wife Gabi's pregnancy journey along with other candid images in the video, which premiered Nov. 14 on People's website.

The clip begins with a photo of a grinning Gabi holding up a positive pregnancy test and then flashes to a video of her undergoing an ultrasound. Next, she and McCreery are seen standing by their dog Moose in their home, where Gabi, who works as a pediatric nurse, holds sonogram images while McCreery gives an excited thumbs-up.

As Gabi’s pregnancy bump grows larger, we see footage of the couple preparing baby Merrick Avery’s nursery and assembling his baby toys.

The video ends by showing pics of the couple smiling alongside their little boy, who, according to People, was named after Gabi’s father and will go by his middle name, Avery.

McCreery opened up to People about the making of the video. “To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi was during her pregnancy,” he said. “It also captures how much we both enjoyed getting ready for Avery’s arrival.”

The former “American Idol” champ announced little Merrick Avery's arrival Oct. 25 on Instagram.

“Never known a love like this. Merrick ‘Avery’ McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24th at 4:34am! 7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love,” the singer wrote alongside photos of his wife and son in their hospital bed.

He added, “Thank y’all for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God.”

The couple met in kindergarten and tied the knot in 2018 after six years of dating.

To hear McCreery tell it, Gabi knew early on that he was the one for her.

“We met when we were 5,” the singer recalled in May during an appearance on the “Skip Happens” podcast. “We went all through elementary, middle school and high school. We didn’t date until senior year, we were always friends, but in her kindergarten diary she literally has her name and my last name in hearts like all over.”