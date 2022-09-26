Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Faith Hill’s ‘Breathe’ will give you chills

Kelly Clarkson wowed her show's viewers when she took the stage for her newest "Kellyoke" performance, a cover of Faith Hill's 1999 hit "Breathe."

Dressed in all-black, Clarkson began her performance with the powerful words of the country pop song. "I can feel the magic floating in the air," she sang.

The darkness of the room drew attention to the singer's vocals and amplified the emotional tone of the love song. Although the stage was dim, a stringed circle of lights on the floor illuminated Clarkson's powerful facial expressions.

"Breathe" follows an intimate love story between Hill, who's been married to country star Tim McGraw since 1996, and a romantic partner. Throughout the song, Hill sings about how when she's with him, the world stops.

"When I'm lying wrapped up in your arms the whole world just fades away," the song continues.

Faith Hill performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Clarkson's a huge admirer of Hill's music. In previous episodes of "Kellyoke," Clarkson's performed a number of Hill's songs including "It Matters to Me," "Wild Ones" and "Let's Go To Vegas."

In June, Hill appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The two of them reminisced over a photo they'd taken together many years back after they'd both seen Shania Twain perform. In the episode, Clarkson said that she was starstruck.

"I was pretending I was Meryl Streep right there. I was so chill about it," Clarkson said. "But legit, I was so excited."