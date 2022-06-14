Kelly Clarkson shares throwback pic with Faith Hill, Reba McEntire at Shania Twain concert

Even Kelly Clarkson gets a little bit starstruck once in a while.

In the latest episode of her talk show, the singer catches up with Faith Hill and lets her know that she's always been one of her biggest fans, even if she's somehow kept her cool when she's hung out with her.

"I’ve had a few times that I’ve randomly run into (you) and pretended it was totally normal," she acknowledged.

The 40-year-old then went on to describe how she would often have no advance notice that she'd be rubbing elbows with the country singer.

"I was with Reba (McEntire and others) and they’d be like, 'We’re going to this dinner.' And all of a sudden you’re there, and I was like, 'Yeah, it’s totally normal,'" she said.

The singer then did a brief rendition of one of Hill's songs, "It Matters to Me," to channel how much she was freaking out inside when she'd run into the singer.

"And I'm like, 'It matters to me.' I'm like totally wanting to sing," she joked.

Clarkson then looked back on a time when she and Hill ran into each other at a Shania Twain concert and called it one of the "best moments" of her life.

Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain and Faith Hill in Las Vegas in 2013. Denise Truscello / WireImage

"Do you remember this night? I went to go see Shania, you did too. I was with Reba, and I was pretending — I was Meryl Streep right there. I was so chill about it," she said and shared a photo of the moment.

Inside, Clarkson was totally starstruck, and she couldn't quite believe that she kept her cool.

"My friends afterwards, we were just like, 'Do you remember how I pretended that was normal?' Yeah, I was very excited about that night," she said.

"Same," Hill agreed.

Related video:

While they were chatting about girls nights, Hill revealed that she recently took a trip with her three daughters to celebrate eldest daughter Gracie's 25th birthday.

"We went on a girls trip and had the best time the four of us together and Gracie's best friend," she said.

During the trip, Hill made sure the group snuck in one of her favorite activities: dancing.

"Girl, I'm all about the dancing. Now I cannot dance at all, and I'll be the first to admit it. I know I can't dance, but I do not care," she said.

Clarkson agreed and said that dancing is supposed to be fun.

"It should be whatever it should be, though. It feels good just to move your body," she said.

And Hill loved that sentiment. "It should be whatever it should be," she agreed.