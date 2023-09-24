Watch the moment Kelly Clarkson shocks an unknowing street musician with an impromptu song

A street performer in Las Vegas, Nevada, received a shocking surprise from Kelly Clarkson.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer shared a video on Instagram Sept. 23 that showed her singing along with a woman, who apparently didn't recognize Clarkson, who was on her way to the iHeart Radio Music Festival over the weekend.

"I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!" Clarkson captioned the video.

Kelly Clarkson gives an impromptu performance on the streets of Las Vegas, joining a street performer jamming out to Tina Turner! Instagram

"She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas," she concluded her post, adding a red heart emoji.

In the brief clip, Clarkson gets on the karaoke microphone outside and belts out the chorus of Turner's 1984 hit, "What's Love Got to Do With It?" while the woman dances and claps along.

As Clarkson finishes singing, the two embrace and the woman appears to take a step back in shock, realizing that it was the three time Grammy Award winner on the mic.

Fans and fellow stars reacted to the sweet moment in Clarkson's comment section, with TODAY's Sheinelle Jones writing, "Awww!!!" accompanied by four red heart emojis.

Ryan Seacrest commented, "So good" with the clapping hands emoji.

"And this is why you will forever be Americas #1 American Idol," one fan commented of the 2004 singing competition show winner.

"You can see the moment she realizes it’s you," another wrote with two laughing emoji, adding, "so funny."

Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

On Sept. 22, Clarkson performed on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series, singing her hit new song, “Favorite Kind of High,” as well as iconic classic “Since U Been Gone.”

Fans from all over the country flocked to New York City’s Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse of the live performance, with several gushing about their love for Clarkson to TODAY.com.

“All of her new songs just totally touched my heart,” fan Lynn Bellia said. “Every one hits home of what she went through and I feel like it’s what I went through and it’s touching.”

During one exchange with a 10-year-old fan named Camila, there wasn't a dry eye in the crowd.

Camila, who was diagnosed with brain cancer at 18 months old, was in the front row early Friday morning hugging a Moxy doll, a character Clarkson voiced in the 2019 film “UglyDolls.”

When Clarkson spotted the 10-year-old, she gave her a big hug and commented on the doll, saying, “I love that you love Moxy.”

“Because she’s my favorite character from ‘UglyDolls,’” Camila said, sobbing.

“And I’ve been always trying to sing like her because this reminds me of me," she continued, nothing that she often gets bullied because of her hair loss. "I’ve always been crying because I never knew how it was like to have friends."

Clarkson comforted Camila, telling her that she was not alone in her battle.

“Hey, you know what? I did not fit in either when I was younger, and I think that’s a lot of kids out there,” Clarkson said. “You’re definitely not alone. ... I was the same way.”

Clarkson then added, “And look at me now,” which was followed by an applause.

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb previously interviewed Camila and the young girl told the co-anchor that Clarkson's song “Stronger” “actually made me get through my cancer.”