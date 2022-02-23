Now, this is a story all about how a talk show queen put on an unforgettable performance with the star of a highly anticipated reboot.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the pop icon and “Bel-Air” star Jabari Banks joined forces to sing the theme song to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” “Bel-Air,” of course, is the dramatic reboot of the classic Will Smith sitcom, now streaming on Peacock.

Clarkson asked Banks, who plays Will on the reboot, if he knows the theme song to the original show.

“Oh, absolutely,” he responded.

“I’m going to need you to sing a little,” she said.

“You wanna do it?” Banks said, as the audience applauded. “But if I do it, we all got to do it together.”

“I’m fine with that. Everybody knows it. We all know it,” Clarkson replied.

Clarkson and Banks were each then given a microphone and began their duet, shooting out of their seats faster than the time it took Uncle Phil to toss Jazz out the front door.

Banks then took control with the verse beginning “I whistled for a cab” before Clarkson jumped back in with him and they finished.

“Oh my God! You’re so good,” Clarkson raved when they wrapped up the performance.

She wasn’t the only one gushing.

“All this is so Iconic,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“This is so cool,” someone else commented.

“Kelly is so cute!!!” another person chimed in.