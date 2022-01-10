Watch 1st full-length trailer for reimagined ‘Fresh Prince’ drama series ‘Bel-Air’

The first full-length trailer for "Bel-Air," the reimagined “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” spinoff, is here — and this time around there's definitely no laugh track.

The new one-hour series, which premieres Feb. 13 on Peacock, is a much more dramatic affair than its 1990s sitcom predecessor, as we learned from its first teaser trailer in November.

In the new longer trailer, released Monday, Will, played by newcomer Jabari Banks, grapples with changes after moving from West Philadelphia to his aunt and uncle's house in ritzy Bel-Air. But the stakes for him are clearly riskier than they were for the original Will, played by Hollywood star Will Smith.

“This town will try to make you forget who you are or where you came from,” a friend tells Will in a voice-over at the trailer's start. “Don’t let it do that.”

Will (Jabari Banks) and his uncle Phillip (Adrian Holmes) in a scene from the upcoming "Bel-Air." Peacock

Viewers watch as Will greets his aunt Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) and cousin Hilary (Coco Jones) after stepping inside the doors of their mansion. By the time he's changed into a loaned snazzy suit and greeted his uncle Phillip (Adrian Holmes) on the grounds of the estate, tension is mounting.

"Glad you're safe. We'll talk later," Phillip tells Will in a mysterious whisper.

Will also reconnects outside with his cousin Carlton (Olly Sholotan), but their reunion feels strained. In the middle of forced chit-chat, Carlton says with a sneer, "I hope one day we can talk about why you're really here."

Carlton's remark prompts images of the trouble Will faced in Philly. In a flashback fight scene, Will is seen shooting a gun into the air before cops show up and pin him to the asphalt.

In Bel-Air, Will tries to adjust to his new private-school blazer, and his snobbish, wealthy classmates, while Carlton tells him to "keep your head down" to fit in.

"You know I'm gonna rep West Philly wherever I go," Will responds.

But as those around him, including his aunt and uncle, voice doubts about his ability to thrive in Bel-Air, Will begins to doubt himself too. Near the trailer's end, Will is seen running from the mansion with a duffel bag in his hand.

This contemporary take on the “Fresh Prince” story was inspired by a compelling 2019 viral fan film, also called "Bel-Air," created by Morgan Cooper. Cooper now serves as director, co-writer and executive producer on the new series.

“With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series,” Cooper said in a press release in November.

“Because ‘Bel-Air’ is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, ‘Bel-Air’ is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family.”

Peacock is part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.