Justin Timberlake takes 'opportunity to apologize to ... nobody' at concert

Justin Timberlake made a very blunt statement to his fans at a recent concert.

While performing in New York City on Jan. 31, Timberlake put his microphone to his mouth and said, "I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f---ing nobody."

In a video that captured the event, shared by Gilberto Hora on Instagram, you can see fans cheering for Timberlake after he made that remark.

Hora tells TODAY.com that Timberlake said those words right before he performed his breakup song "Cry Me a River," which Timberlake released in 2002 after his high-profile split from Spears.

TODAY.com has reached out to Timberlake's rep for comment.

The song allegedly addresses the rumors that Spears cheated on Timberlake when they were together.

In Spears' memoir, “The Woman in Me,” she talked about the music video for "Cry Me a River," which included “a woman who looks like me" who "cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain.”

However, Spears said they were both unfaithful to each other.

“I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story," she wrote. "I couldn’t explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don’t think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don’t think he understands to this day.”

After social media users saw the comment Timberlake made at his New York City concert, some of them took to X to voice their frustrations.

One person wrote, "This kind of 'I don’t care' attitude is only cute when you’ve actually done nothing wrong."

Another said, "Someone tell him we are in 2024 and not 2002."

A third wrote, "What a loser."

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2001. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Spears shared a vague post on her private Instagram account on Feb. 1 that some online are speculating is a response to Timberlake. It read, "Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!"

Timberlake's and Spears' comments come after Spears apologized for "some of the things" she wrote in her book.

"If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she said in an Instagram post Jan. 29.

Lately, Spears' fans have been going to bat for the pop star. On Jan. 25, Timberlake released his new song, "Selfish." After the song dropped, Spears fans started streaming her 2011 hit of the same name.

Due to their support, Spears' song ultimately dethroned Timberlake's new jam, which made it to the top of the iTunes Top Songs chart.

On Instagram, Spears talked about Timberlake's song "Selfish" and said she is "in love" with the bop.

“It is soo good,” she wrote.