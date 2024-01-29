Britney Spears has nothing but admiration for Justin Timberlake’s new single, “Selfish.”

On Jan. 29, Spears, 42, wrote on her now-private Instagram account, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.'"

@britneyspears via Instagram

She also shared a snippet of Timberlake performing some of his most popular medleys on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots last week.

“It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???” she wrote.

Spears also praised another track from Timberlake’s upcoming album, “Everything I Thought I Was.”

“Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too,” she wrote.

In her recent Instagram post, Spears did not specify what she meant by the other part of her message, her apology for “some of the things” she wrote in her book.

She was presumably referring to her 2023 bombshell memoir, “The Woman in Me,” in which she opened up about her early life and experiences in the music industry.

In the memoir, Spears detailed her past relationship with Timberlake, 42, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Dave Hogan / Getty Images

She wrote that she had an abortion during her time with the former ‘N Sync singer, and also claimed Timberlake broke up with her via text, which she said left her “devastated.”

TODAY reached out to Timberlake for comment at the time of the memoir’s release.

Timberlake previously shared an apology on Instagram to both Spears and Janet Jackson, responding to allegations that he had spoken about both women in sexist and misogynistic ways that harmed their careers.

“Ive seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Timberlake wrote in a 2021 Instagram post, which has since been deleted. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he added.

When Timberlake released the music video for “Selfish” on Thursday, Jan. 25, many Spears fans pointed out that Spears also has a song called “Selfish,” a bonus track from her 2011 album, “Femme Fatale.”

The hashtag #SelfishBritneySpears began trending on the X platform and, according to People, Spears’ 13-year-old bonus track even temporarily soared to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes charts.