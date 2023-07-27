Jonas Brothers announce 50 new dates to their tour: How to get tickets

Jonas Brothers are going global!
On July 27, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced on Instagram that they’ve added more than 50 dates to their tour, which kicks off this August in New York City. The added dates include 26 new shows across North America and 27 in Northern Island, Australia, Munich and more.
The Instagram announcement of The Tour extension features a video of the brothers playfully yelling that they want more.
“You heard us… we want MORE!” the caption for the post reads. “We added additional dates for THE TOUR in Australia, Europe and the US. For all North American shows you can now register for Verified Fan until July 31st at 10PM ET at jonasbrothers.com for your chance to purchase tickets!”
In May, the “Waffle House” singers announced they would take their latest collection, “The Album,” on the road for The Tour and perform five albums every night. Kicking off on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in New York City, the trio’s extension means they will perform over 90 shows across 20 countries.
Pop group Lawrence is set to open for the brothers for all of the shows in North America.
New Jonas Brothers tour dates in North America
Wed Oct 18 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Fri Oct 20 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Sun Oct 22 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Mon Oct 23 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Fri Oct 27 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Oct 28 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Sun Oct 29 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Thu Nov 02 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
Sat Nov 04 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
Sun Nov 05 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Tue Nov 07 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
Thu Nov 09 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Fri Nov 10 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Nov 11 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Tue Nov 14 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
Thu Nov 16 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
Fri Nov 17 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center
Sun Nov 19 — St Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 20 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Tue Nov 21 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Mon Nov 27 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
Wed Nov 29 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
Fri Dec 01 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sat Dec 02 — Albany, NY — MVP Arena
Sun Dec 03 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Wed Dec 06 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Sat Dec 09 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
New Jonas Brothers tour dates in Europe and more
Tue Feb 27 — Auckland, New Zealand — Spark Arena
Fri Mar 01 — Sydney, Australia — Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Mar 02 — Sydney, Australia — Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 05 — Brisbane, Australia — Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Mar 08 — Melbourne, Australia — Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 09 — Melbourne, Australia — Rod Laver Arena
Sat May 18 — Oslo, Norway — Spektrum
Mon May 20 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena
Tue May 21 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena
Wed May 22 — Cologne, Germany — Lanxess Arena
Sat May 25 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi
Mon May 27 — Lyon, France — LDLC Arena
Tue May 28 — Milan, Italy — Mediolanum Forum
Thu May 30 — Krakow, Poland — TAURON Arena
Sat Jun 01 — Vienna, Austria — Stadthalle
Sun Jun 02 — Prague, Czech Republic — O2 arena
Mon Jun 03 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle
Tue Jun 04 — Zurich, Switzerland — Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 07 — Paris, France — Accor Arena
Sat Jun 08 — Antwerp, Belgium — Sportpaleis
Mon Jun 10 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 12 — London, United Kingdom — The O2
Sat Jun 15 — Birmingham, United Kingdom — Utilita Arena
Sun Jun 16 — Glasgow, United Kingdom — OVO Hydro
Mon Jun 17 — Manchester, United Kingdom — Co-op Live Arena
Wed Jun 19 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
Thu Jun 20 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — SSE Arena
How to buy Jonas Brothers tickets
Tickets are expected to be in high demand and, as a result, will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale. North American Verified Fans can register at this link starting July 31 at 10 p.m. ET. Those selected will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Aug. 3.
Starting Aug. 4, fans will have access to a limited amount of tickets to purchase during the general sale at jonasbrothers.com.
For folks in Europe, presale is Aug. 2 and general sale is Aug. 4. Fans in Australia and New Zealand have a presale Aug. 4 and general sale Aug. 8. More information is on jonasbrothers.com.