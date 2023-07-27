Jonas Brothers announce 50 new dates to their tour: How to get tickets

Jonas Brothers are going global!

On July 27, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced on Instagram that they’ve added more than 50 dates to their tour, which kicks off this August in New York City. The added dates include 26 new shows across North America and 27 in Northern Island, Australia, Munich and more.

The Instagram announcement of The Tour extension features a video of the brothers playfully yelling that they want more.

“You heard us… we want MORE!” the caption for the post reads. “We added additional dates for THE TOUR in Australia, Europe and the US. For all North American shows you can now register for Verified Fan until July 31st at 10PM ET at jonasbrothers.com for your chance to purchase tickets!”

In May, the “Waffle House” singers announced they would take their latest collection, “The Album,” on the road for The Tour and perform five albums every night. Kicking off on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in New York City, the trio’s extension means they will perform over 90 shows across 20 countries.

Pop group Lawrence is set to open for the brothers for all of the shows in North America.

New Jonas Brothers tour dates in North America

Wed Oct 18 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Fri Oct 20 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Sun Oct 22 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Mon Oct 23 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Oct 27 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Oct 28 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Sun Oct 29 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Thu Nov 02 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Sat Nov 04 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

Sun Nov 05 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Nov 07 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Thu Nov 09 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Fri Nov 10 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Nov 11 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Tue Nov 14 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Thu Nov 16 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Fri Nov 17 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center

Sun Nov 19 — St Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 20 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Tue Nov 21 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Mon Nov 27 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Wed Nov 29 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Fri Dec 01 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sat Dec 02 — Albany, NY — MVP Arena

Sun Dec 03 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Wed Dec 06 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Sat Dec 09 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

New Jonas Brothers tour dates in Europe and more

Tue Feb 27 — Auckland, New Zealand — Spark Arena

Fri Mar 01 — Sydney, Australia — Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Mar 02 — Sydney, Australia — Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 05 — Brisbane, Australia — Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Mar 08 — Melbourne, Australia — Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 09 — Melbourne, Australia — Rod Laver Arena

Sat May 18 — Oslo, Norway — Spektrum

Mon May 20 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena

Tue May 21 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena

Wed May 22 — Cologne, Germany — Lanxess Arena

Sat May 25 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi

Mon May 27 — Lyon, France — LDLC Arena

Tue May 28 — Milan, Italy — Mediolanum Forum

Thu May 30 — Krakow, Poland — TAURON Arena

Sat Jun 01 — Vienna, Austria — Stadthalle

Sun Jun 02 — Prague, Czech Republic — O2 arena

Mon Jun 03 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 04 — Zurich, Switzerland — Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 07 — Paris, France — Accor Arena

Sat Jun 08 — Antwerp, Belgium — Sportpaleis

Mon Jun 10 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 12 — London, United Kingdom — The O2

Sat Jun 15 — Birmingham, United Kingdom — Utilita Arena

Sun Jun 16 — Glasgow, United Kingdom — OVO Hydro

Mon Jun 17 — Manchester, United Kingdom — Co-op Live Arena

Wed Jun 19 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Thu Jun 20 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — SSE Arena

How to buy Jonas Brothers tickets

Tickets are expected to be in high demand and, as a result, will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale. North American Verified Fans can register at this link starting July 31 at 10 p.m. ET. Those selected will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Aug. 3.

Starting Aug. 4, fans will have access to a limited amount of tickets to purchase during the general sale at jonasbrothers.com.

For folks in Europe, presale is Aug. 2 and general sale is Aug. 4. Fans in Australia and New Zealand have a presale Aug. 4 and general sale Aug. 8. More information is on jonasbrothers.com.