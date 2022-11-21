JoJo Siwa rocks fiery, feathery look in honor of Elton John's last American show

JoJo Siwa just attended a historic concert in epic fashion.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, Elton John performed his last-ever U.S. concert at Dodger Stadium, and Siwa, 19, showed up to the event decked out in an outfit that served as a tribute to the icon’s over-the-top style.

JoJo Siwa at the Disney+ "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" concert event Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

For the show, which was livestreamed on Disney+ as “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” Siwa wore a fiery orange and red jumpsuit embellished from top to bottom with sequins and beads. Siwa accessorized the bold look with a matching belt, flame-colored shoes and some "Rocket Man"-worthy shades.

But that’s not all!

The entertainer also teamed up the already flamboyant costume with a glittering headpiece featuring horns and a massive set of crimson and black wings.

Siwa channeled the "Rocket Man" himself before he launched the next leg of his global farewell tour. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Siwa gave her fans and followers on Instagram a tease peek of the outrageous look before the big show.

In the brief video she shared, Siwa could be seen wearing her wings with a T-shirt and a pair of joggers before spinning around to reveal the full outfit as she danced to the first few notes of John’s 1974 hit “Bennie and the Jets.”

“Ready for @eltonjohn,” she wrote in the caption with a fire emoji.

Siwa showcased her eye-catching ensemble on the red carpet before the show. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Siwa is clearly a big fan of the 75-year-old singer-songwriter, and as he revealed last year, he’s a fan of hers, too.

In a Pride message John shared with her in 2021, the rock legend raved about her being a "shining example to young people," and he even made a note of her “fantastic style.”

"As I like to say, ‘More is more, darling,'" he told her. "So keep giving us the full JoJo — unfiltered, full of joy, utterly yourself."

It looks like she did just that at the last stop on John's North American leg of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, a concert that marked a full-circle moment.

Dodger Stadium hosted another big moment in John’s career. That’s where he played two sold-out shows in 1975, celebrating a high point of his early fame in the U.S.