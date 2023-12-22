See Jennifer Hudson’s chilling rendition of ‘O Holy Night’ with ‘Dreamgirls’ pianist

Jennifer Hudson put on a performance of “O Holy Night” that fans won’t soon forget.

Hudson performed the classic holiday song during the Dec. 22 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” accompanied by her “Dreamgirls” pianist, Charles Jones.

Seated on a stool in sparkly black outfit, the EGOT winner is pitch perfect from the get-go, starting off slowly before hitting some notes that will remind you just how amazing a singer she is, in case you somehow forgotten.

“Fall on your knees; O hear the Angel voices!” she sings at one point with such power that the audience can’t help but cheer.

She once again shows off her range when she belts out, “O night divine,” while also giving a moment to let Jones chime in.

Then, Hudson brings it home.

“O night divine,” she sings, hitting a high note at the end.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Hudson burst on the scene as a contestant on “American Idol” and with every success she has more than proven that she has staying power.

Jennifer Hudson (center) sings "O Holy Night." YouTube

Earlier this month, the host reconnected with fellow "American Idol" contestant Fantasia Barrino on her show. She and Barrino competed on the talent competition series' third season in 2004. Barrino stopped by Hudson's show to promote her role in the updated big screen adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

“Fantasia, do you realize it’s been 20 years since we were on ‘American Idol’?” Hudson said. “Now for me, I said I hopped on the ‘American Idol’ rollercoaster and it’s been running ever since. I never would’ve guessed I would be sitting here and ya’ll would be sitting here.”

Barrino said their time on the show laid the foundation for their careers that followed.

“We worked very, very hard,” she said. “I also remember building great relationships and being around great gifts. Iron sharpens iron, and just being around you guys, making a family. And being up every morning, away from our families, but steady going because it was something we all wanted, and now look.”