Janet Jackson and niece Paris Jackson pose for rare photo

Paris Fashion Week wasn’t just the place to be to see what’s on the sartorial horizon for next year. The recent event also gave the public a look at a rare Jacksons reunion, featuring a couple members of the famous family.
Janet Jackson and her niece, Paris Jackson, both attended the fashion festivities and the pair even posed for their first public pic in over a decade.
The 56-year-old “Rhythm Nation” singer shared the photo on Instagram, which showed her smiling broadly while she leaned in close to her 24-year-old niece.
"So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece," the senior Jackson wrote, along with a trio of heart emoji.
In the comments that followed, the model and musician responded with a single black heart emoji of her own.
As for fans, they raved in the comments, with one writing, "Glad to see you two together again!!"
After all, it's been a long time.
The last time the public got a peek at the relatives side by side was back in 2009, when the younger Jackson was just 11, and it was a sad occasion that brought them together.
In July of that year, they gathered with many other family members, for a memorial service held in honor of Paris Jackson's father, King of Pop Michael Jackson.