Ina Garten shares her romantic dinner playlist ahead of Valentine’s Day

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ina Garten is helping people get into the Valentine's Day spirit.

The celebrity chef is sharing tips on how to spice up a romantic dinner ahead of the holiday. Garten posted a photo of her husband, Jeffrey Garten, holding a large bouquet of roses, on Feb. 13, alongside how she celebrates.

"One of my rules for a romantic dinner: you need a great playlist! It makes the whole evening come together," she wrote on Instagram, sharing “Ina’s Favorite Love Songs” playlist.

The playlist, which is available on Spotify and Apple Music, has 70 songs and is over three hours long.

Among the songs included are 'Unforgettable' by Natalie Cole and Nat King Cole, 'The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra, "Blue Moon" by Julie London and "My Funny Valentine" by Chet Baker.

The “Barefoot Contessa” star and her husband have been married since 1968. The couple first met when Ina Garten was 15 years old and visiting her brother at Dartmouth College.

Back in December 2018, Ina Garten shared the secret to her at-the-time-50-year-marriage.

“It’s just the luck of the draw,” she said during a TODAY appearance. “I think you marry someone who thinks you’re just the most important thing in the world, and you think he’s the most important thing in the world. It’s that simple, isn’t it? People make it so complicated.”

People will be able to learn more about Ina Garten, and perhaps her love story, when her memoir comes out in October of this year.

Ina Garten quietly announced the upcoming book earlier this month, writing in a statement, “By finding a way to do what I love for a living — cooking — I’ve been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking. I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story."